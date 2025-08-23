Hechavarria, Vasquez Pitch C's to Shutout Win
Published on August 22, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)
Vancouver Canadians News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Silvano Hechavarria and Juanmi Vasquez co-authored a two-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] Friday afternoon in front of a sellout crowd at The Nat.
Hechavarria (W, 2-0) was fantastic from the first pitch. He retired the side in order in the first, stranded a one-out walk in the second, escaped the third after a lead-off double then went 1-2-3 in the fourth before the C's got to Tri-City starter Chris Cortez in the bottom of the fourth inning. Arjun Nimmala and Carter Cunningham singled to put runners at the corners with no outs and a double play in the next at-bat made it 1-0 Vancouver.
Staked to a one-run advantage, Hechavarria - MLB Pipeline's #26 Blue Jays prospect - would retire the next seven hitters before a one-out single in the seventh, but he responded with his fourth K of the day against what would be his last batter. His final line: 6.2 IP / 0 R / 2 H / 1 BB / 4 K.
Vasquez (S, 1) turned in 2.1 perfect innings of relief to close it out and secure at least a series split with the Dust Devils this week.
While the lone run proved to be enough, Jay Harry added a two-out, two-RBI double in the sixth and Sean Keys clubbed his team-high 15th homer of the year in the eighth to put the game away for good.
All nine starters reached base and six had a hit. Keys led the way with two knocks while Harry's two RBI paced the offence.
The series continues tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Jackson Wentworth toes the slab for the C's opposite #3 Angels prospect Ryan Johnson. Catch the action on the C's Broadcast Network: Bally Sports Live and Sportsnet 650.
