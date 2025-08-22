C's Win Streak Snapped with 3-2 Loss

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians were felled 3-2 by the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] Thursday night at The Nat.

Tri-City started the scoring with a two-out RBI single in the top of the second, but the C's punched back in the bottom of the inning. A lead-off error put a man on base, and, after consecutive outs, Nick Goodwin made the Dust Devils defence pay with a two-out, two-strike, two-run homer that put Vancouver in front 2-1.

That would be the score until the top of the eighth, when Tri-City took advantage of a hit batter and a walk to start the stanza before using a game-tying single and a go-ahead ground out to grab a 3-2 advantage.

The C's mustered just one hit between the fifth and the ninth - which included 11 consecutive batters retired to end the game - and fell 3-2 to snap their four-game winning streak.

Chris McElvain got the start and went four complete in which he scattered one run on three hits with three walks and six Ks. Reliever Jonathan Todd celebrated his birthday with two scoreless stanzas and a trio of Ks.

Despite the loss, the Canadians lead the series 2-1. They'll look to return to the win column tomorrow afternoon.







