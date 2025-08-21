Emeralds Play a 9 Inning Baseball Game That Results in a Loss

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds fell to the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 17-1. It is the largest losing margin Eugene has suffered this season. The series is now tied up at 1-1 with 4 games remaining.

The Hops jumped out to a 9-0 lead through the first 4 innings in the game. They were able to get to the Ems starter Cesar Perdomo who hadn't allowed an earned run in 5 of his last 8 starts. They were able to chase him out of the game in the top of the 4th.

Eugene's lone run of the night came from a Charlie Szykowny solo home run with 2-outs in the bottom of the 4th. Szykowny has now homered in 3 straight games for the 3rd time this season and is the team leader with 18. He also now is on a 10 game hitting streak and has recorded an RBI in 5 straight games.

Esmerlin Vinicio was a bright spot out of the bullpen today as he threw 2 scoreless innings while striking out a season-high 5 batters out of the bullpen.

It was not a game to remember for Eugene but the good news is you get a chance to bounce back tomorrow. The Ems haven't lost consecutive games since July 9th and 10th.

Eugene will now turn their attention to game 3 of the series against the Hops tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM with Tyler Switalski on the mound.

