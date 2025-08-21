Brandon Eike Demolishes Two Homers In 11-2 Win

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox drew 13 walks and struck out only five times while defeating the Spokane Indians 11-2 at Funko Field on Wednesday night.

After AquaSox starting pitcher Evan Truitt contributed four shutout innings, the Everett offense provided the game's first run in the bottom of the fourth frame. Leading off the inning, Tai Peete hit a solo home run over the manual scoreboard. The home run was the 18th of the season for Peete, who is the Seattle Mariners' 12th ranked prospect.

Spokane pulled ahead in the top of the fifth, taking a one-run lead. Tevin Tucker walked and Max Belyeu singled, and the duo later committed a successful double-steal to place two runners in scoring position. Delivering on the opportunity was Aidan Longwell, who tripled into the right field corner to score both runners.

The AquaSox offense surged in the bottom of the fifth, stringing together a handful of hits to take a 4-2 lead. With one out, Jonny Farmelo walked, allowing Felnin Celesten to hit a game-tying triple to right field. Breaking the tie was Matthew Ellis, who hit an RBI double off of the center field wall, and concluding the inning's scoring was Luis Suisbel, who added an RBI single.

Everett furthered their lead in the bottom of the sixth, taking a 7-2 lead. After the AquaSox drew three consecutive walks to load the bases, Matthew Ellis walked to score Carson Jones. With the bases still loaded, Suisbel was hit by a pitch and Peete walked home to bring two more runs.

Putting the game fully out of reach was Brandon Eike, who gave the AquaSox a 9-2 advantage in the bottom of the seventh. Milkar Perez walked, positioning Eike to smash a two-run homer to left field for his eighth long ball of the season.

As if he had not provided enough damage, Eike belted his second two-run home run of the night during the bottom of the eighth inning to cap off the Frogs' 11-2 victory. In total, Eike finished the game with four RBIs.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

SPOKANE INDIANS 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 6 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 1 3 3 2 2 X 11 9 0

WIN: Pedro Da Costa Lemos (1-1) LOSS: Everett Catlett (2-1)

SPOKANE PITCHING: Catlett (5.0), Mann (0.1), Pacheco (1.2), Perdomo (1.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: Truitt (4.0), Lemos (2.0), Hernandez (1.0), Schapira (1.0), Geraldo (1.0)

SPOKANE HOME RUNS: None

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Peete (18); Eike 2 (8, 9).

ATTENDANCE: 2,109

TIME: 2 Hours, 52 Minutes

