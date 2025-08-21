Anthony Donofrio Walks Off Spokane In Extras

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox walked off the Spokane Indians courtesy of Anthony Donofrio's 10th-inning heroics, securing a 3-2 win in front of 2,276 fans at Funko Field on Thursday afternoon.

Spokane took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning to kickstart the afternoon's scoring. With runners on the corners and one out, Andy Perez smacked a two-run double. Everett reduced the lead down to one run in the bottom of the second, though, as Donofrio hit a sacrifice fly after Josh Caron doubled.

The AquaSox knotted the game in the bottom of the sixth. Curtis Washington Jr. smacked a leadoff triple off of the left field wall and later scored as Luis Suisbel hit into an RBI groundout. Departing the game after six innings of work was AquaSox starting pitcher Taylor Dollard, who allowed zero earned runs while striking out two and walking none.

Relieving Dollard was Lucas Kelly, who made his professional debut. The 22-year-old righty drafted out of Arizona State in the sixth round of the 2025 MLB Draft (No. 182 overall) threw one clean inning, allowing no hits while collecting his first professional strikeout. Supporting Kelly defensively was Tai Peete, who made a sliding catch in center field to end the top of the seventh inning.

The game progressed to extra innings as AquaSox pitchers Brock Moore and Gabriel Sosa each threw one scoreless inning. Natanael Garabitos held down the tie in the top of the 10th, positioning the AquaSox to strike for victory in the bottom half of the frame.

With Caron on second base to begin the bottom of the tenth, Milkar Perez hit a fly ball to center field that advanced the runner to third base. Down to his last strike, Donofrio lined a walk-off RBI single to center field, providing the AquaSox a 3-2 victory.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E

SPOKANE INDIANS 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 8 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 5 1

WIN: Natanael Garabitos (1-1) LOSS: Luke Taggart (0-2)

SPOKANE PITCHING: Flesland III (7.0), Ulloa (2.0), Taggart (0.1)

EVERETT PITCHING: Dollard (6.0), Kelly (1.0), Moore (1.0), Sosa (1.0), Garabitos (1.0)

SPOKANE HOME RUNS: None

EVERETT HOME RUNS: None

ATTENDANCE: 2,276

TIME: 2 Hours, 25 Minutes

