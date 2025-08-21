Stand up for Cancer Jersey Auction Information
Published on August 21, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)
Everett AquaSox News Release
This Saturday, August 23rd, the AquaSox will be wearing special jerseys as we Stand Up For Cancer.
We will be auctioning off the jerseys to help raise money for ACS Relay For Life Washington. Relay For Life celebrates survivors, honors caregivers, remembers loved ones lost, and raises funds to ensure that everyone has the chance to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.
Bidding starts at $125.00 with each bid increasing in $10.00 increments. The auction is now live and will end at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 24th.
Remember, these jerseys are not sold in stores. Winning an auction is the only way to ensure owning one of these limited-edition Stand Up For Cancer jerseys.
All sales are final. Following the game, the jerseys will be cleaned and autographed. Winners will be contacted with delivery details.
