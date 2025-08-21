Tri-City Win Tables Turned Late by Vancouver

Published on August 21, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils as Viñeros de Tri-City

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils as Viñeros de Tri-City(Tri-City Dust Devils)

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The first six innings of Wednesday night's game looked a good amount like most contests between the Tri-City Dust Devils (25-25 2H, 55-61) and the Vancouver Canadians (28-22 2H, 65-51) in the 2025 season, but a tight and low-scoring gave way to a back and forth game with big blasts that ended in a 7-4 Vancouver win at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Tri-City took a 4-1 lead to the 7th inning stretch thanks to DH Adrian Placencia, who followed his game-tying sacrifice fly in the 5th inning with an opposite field three-run home run just over the wall in left field to give the Dust Devils the lead. C Peter Burns and CF Lucas Ramirez, who had singled to ignite and kindle the flame of a two-out rally in the 7th, scored on Placencia's 16th home run of the season. The longball also put starter Chris Clark in line for the win after another great performance in which he threw six one-run innings and gave up only three hits while striking out eight.

Canadians reliever Irv Carter (6-4) gave up the Placencia home run but threw a scoreless 8th inning, pitching three innings behind starter Austin Cates's five strong innings (1 R, 4 H, 10 Ks). Vancouver got the bats going in the bottom of the 7th, in which they scored twice but Tri-City reliever Angelo Smith (0-1) got the final out to preserve the lead. Smith was not so lucky, though, in the bottom of the 8th. There the C's scored four runs, first tying the game on an RBI single before C Hayden Gilliland's three-run homer stung the Dust Devils and put Vancouver over the top.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Peter Burns went 2-for-3 and was hit by a pitch, reaching base three times. He got his first hit of the night in the 5th inning on a perfectly placed bunt down the third base line, helping to load the bases and put 2B Mitchell Daly in position to score on the Placencia sacrifice fly. Burns has hits in three straight games of action and has reached base in the last 11 games in which he has played.

-Lucas Ramirez's 7th inning line drive single was his first hit at the High-A level. The 17th round 2024 pick of the Angels out of Weston, Florida, joined the team this week and is the son of two-time world champion and 12-time All-Star Manny Ramirez.

-Manager Dann Bilardello was ejected from the game by field umpire Dominic Romero in the top of the 3rd inning following a dispute regarding a fly ball hit by Adrian Placencia. The high and deep drive down the right field line flew over the wall near the pole, with Bilardello and Placencia believing it was over the pole and gone. Romero disagreed and, after a lengthy and pointed conversation, Bilardello got the heave-ho.

TRYING TO TURN THE TIDE

Tri-City and Vancouver again meet at 7:05 p.m. Thursday night, for game three of their six-game series at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. Right-hander Austin Gordon (4-3, 5.65 ERA) gets the nod for the Dust Devils, taking on fellow righty Chris McElvain (0-1, 3.69 ERA) of the Canadians.

Free broadcast coverage, available at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m.

After the Vancouver series the Dust Devils will head to Spokane Valley to visit their Inland Northwest rivals, the Spokane Indians, for a six-game series from August 26-31 before returning home to host the Hillsboro Hops September 2-7 to close out the 2025 regular season.

Ã¯Â»Â¿For tickets to the regular season-ending series with Hillsboro, visit the official ticket site: dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.