Sunday Comeback Effort for Tri-City a Run Short

Published on August 25, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Caleb Pendleton of the Tri-City Dust Devils

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Dann Bilardello's squad once more fought hard for all 27 outs on Sunday afternoon, getting the potential tying run to third and the go-ahead run to second in the top of the 9th, but the Tri-City Dust Devils (26-28 2H, 56-64) came up a run shy in a 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canadians (31-23 2H, 68-52) that gave the Canadians a five-to-one series win.

Neither team scored in the first three innings, with Vancouver DH Carter Cunningham sending a two-run home run over the wall in right center to give the C's a 2-0 lead through four. Tri-City 1B Caleb Pendleton responded in the top of the 5th with some power of his own, taking starter Gage Stanifer (4-5) deep over the wall in left field with RF Randy De Jesus on board. The two-run blast, Pendleton's second home run of 2025, tied the game at 2-2.

The game stayed tied to the bottom of the 6th, where Vancouver C Edward Duran greeted reliever Francis Texido (0-1) with a line drive home run just over the left field wall to retake the lead for the Canadians at 3-2. CF Matt Scannell's RBI single later in the inning, through a drawn-in infield, pushed the lead out to 4-2 where it sat going into the top of the 9th.

The Dust Devils rally in the 9th began with C Peter Burns taking a fastball to the back, sending him to first on a hit-by-pitch with one out. 3B Cole Fontenelle then singled down the right field line, getting Burns from first to third, and LF Rio Foster followed with an RBI single that just got down shy of the diving attempt of Scannell. Burns scored to make it 4-3 and Fontenelle moved up to second. A wild pitch would get both Fontenelle and Foster into scoring position, but they would be left there as Vancouver got the final two outs to secure the win.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Tri-City gave themselves a chance to win despite just six batters reaching base in the game. 2B Adrian Placencia drew a leadoff walk in the 4th to end any notion of a perfect game being thrown.

-Relievers Sandy Gastón, Carlos Espinosa and Sam Tookoian each threw scoreless outings for the Dust Devils, covering a combined 3.1 innings. Tookoian continued a great start to his professional career with his inning, pushing his career-starting scoreless streak to seven innings.

-The baseballers of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland finished the season series 9-18 against Vancouver in the team's first season both as part of the Diamond Baseball Holdings family of teams.

WE'RE ON TO SPOKANE VALLEY

Tri-City makes its way back across the border and then the state of Washington to take on their Inland Northwest rivals, the Spokane Indians, for their final six-game series of the season. It begins Tuesday night, August 26, and carries through August 31. All games begin at 6:35 p.m., with pitching matchups yet to be announced.

Free broadcast coverage, available always at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:15 p.m.

Tri-City returns home after the series to host the Hillsboro Hops, September 2-7, to close out the 2025 regular season.

For tickets to the regular season-ending series with Hillsboro, visit the official ticket site: dustdevilsbaseball.com.

