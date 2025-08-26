Homestand Preview: August 26-31 vs. Tri-City

Published on August 25, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Tuesday, August 26th - Spokane County Interstate Fair Night

presented by Cascadia Screen Printing

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Calling all County Fair Fans for a night of fun with face painting, a petting zoo, and more! A pair of tickets to the Spokane County Interstate Fair will be given away each inning courtesy of the Spokane County Interstate Fairgrounds and Cascadia Screen Printing!

Wednesday, August 27th - Halloween Night + Post-Game Candy Crawl

presented by Silverwood Theme Park

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Wear your favorite costume and celebrate Halloween a little early as Avista Stadium becomes haunted with ghosts and goblins courtesy of our friends at Scarywood Theme Park. Plus, fans and vampires can participate in a special Halloween Night Blood Drive at the stadium. Then, kids 12 and under can stick around after the game for a Spokane Indians Candy Crawl!

Thursday, August 28th - Dollars In Your Dog Night

presented by Mirabeau Park Hotel

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Who's ready to eat and make some money?! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win CASH and other prizes, all courtesy of Mirabeau Park Hotel. Over $2,000 in cash and prizes will be up for grabs! Then, kids 12 & under can stay tuned after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

Friday, August 29th - Military & Veteran Appreciation Fireworks Night

presented by Windermere Real Estate, NonStop Local KHQ, & 103.5 The Game

Help us as we honor the service men and women of our United States Armed Forces, veterans, and support organizations. We will have another great fireworks show immediately following the game courtesy of Windermere Real Estate!

Saturday, August 30th - Fireworks Night

presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers, Hot 96.9, & Like Media

It's Fireworks Night at Avista Stadium! Fireworks will begin immediately following the game presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers. Don't forget to pick up your glow necklaces in the Team Store!

Sunday, August 31st - Season Finale Fireworks Night

presented by AAA Washington, KREM 2, & 93.7 The Mountain

Join us as we celebrate the close of the 2025 regular season with a spectacular post-game fireworks show courtesy of AAA Washington!







