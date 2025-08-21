The Gilly Game: Gilliland Homers C's to Victory

Published on August 21, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Hayden Gilliland's go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday night at The Nat spurred the Canadians to a 7-4 comeback win over the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA].

Trailing 4-3 after seven and a half, the C's started their rally with a lead-off error and a passed ball that put the tying run in scoring position with one out. Tucker Toman pulled Vancouver even with a single to centre then Alexis Hernandez turned an 0-2 pitch into a base hit to set the table for Gilliland. The Maryville, TN native launched a towering drive to right field for the second home run of his career to put the Canadians in front 7-4.

Javen Coleman (S, 3) managed to retire three straight after allowing the first two batters of the ninth to reach base to lock down the win.

Starter Austin Cates looked very strong in his Nat Bailey debut. The righty went five innings, allowed one run on four hits, walked two and struck out a career-high 10. He passed the baton to Irv Carter (W, 6-5), who worked three innings of relief and whose lone mistake was surrendering a two-out, go-ahead three-run homer to Adrian Placencia in the top of the seventh.

After Tri-City went in front 4-1 at the stretch, the C's got two of those runs back in the home half of the frame. Toman singled, went to second on a wild pitch, reached third on a strikeout plus wild pitch then scored on the third wild pitch of the frame before Jay Harry delivered a two-out RBI single that cut the deficit to one.

The series continues tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.