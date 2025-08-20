Dust Devils Cut Down by Canadians in Opener

Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Bridger Holmes

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Tri-City Dust Devils (25-24 2H, 55-60) got off to a good start in their Tuesday night contest with the Vancouver Canadians (27-22 2H, 64-51), but things went sideways in the middle innings on the way to a 5-0 Vancouver win at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

2B Adrian Placencia knocked the first pitch he saw from Canadians starter Gage Stanifer (3-5) into right center field for a base hit in his return to the leadoff spot, getting to second on a wild pitch and third on a groundout. LF Rio Foster drew a two-out walk to extend the top of the 1st but the potential early rally fizzled out. Stanifer dominated from that point on, allowing only one baserunner through the remainder of his six shutout innings.

Tri-City starter Yeferson Vargas (1-2) also got off to a great start following his out-less last trip to the mound, retiring the first 11 Vancouver batters he faced in order. Things took a southerly turn in the bottom of the 4th, though, with five straight hits leading to three runs and a Canadians lead that would hold all the way through. The C's added two more runs in the 6th and the Dust Devils managed only three more baserunners the rest of the game, all stranded by representatives of the Vancouver bullpen.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Rio Foster went hitless in the game, a rarity of late, but still got on base by earning three walks in his four plate appearances. Foster now has 14 walks in the month of August alongside his stellar hitting stats (.358 average/4 HRs/14 RBI), adding up to a .493 on-base percentage for the month.

-Despite the loss, Dann Bilardello's team had two great bullpen contributions from the returning Bridger Holmes (1 perfect IP, 2 Ks) and Keythel Key (2 scoreless/hitless IP, 3 Ks).

-The Dust Devils have struggled against the Canadians in 2025, falling to 8-14 against them in 2025. Vancouver has shut out Tri-City three times this season, a third of the team's overall nine times being held scoreless.

BACK TO WORK, EH?

Tri-City and Vancouver meet for game two of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. Right-hander Chris Clark (1-1, 2.45 ERA) goes to the mound for the Dust Devils, countered by right-hander Austin Cates (0-0, 7.71 ERA) of the Canadians.

Free broadcast coverage, available at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m.

After the Vancouver series the Dust Devils will head to Spokane Valley to visit their Inland Northwest rivals, the Spokane Indians, for a six-game series from August 26-31 before returning home to host the Hillsboro Hops September 2-7 to close out the 2025 regular season.

For tickets to the regular season-ending series with Hillsboro, visit the official ticket site: dustdevilsbaseball.com.

