Felnin Celesten Blasts Homer In AquaSox Debut

Published on August 20, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: Despite making a late game comeback by demolishing three solo home runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Everett AquaSox fell to the Spokane Indians 10-7 on Tuesday night at historic Funko Field.

Spokane burst ahead in the top of the third inning, taking a 3-0 lead. Tommy Hopfe hit a leadoff double and Tevin Tucker walked, allowing Max Belyeu to hit a three-run home run to right center field. Belyeu's blast was his third of the season. The Indians added their fourth run in the next frame as Skyler Messinger hit an RBI double to score Cole Messina, who also doubled.

Everett cut Spokane's lead in half in the bottom of the fourth. After Luis Suisbel knocked a leadoff single, Pagliarini bounced a fair ball off of the first base foul line. Pagliarini's hit hopped all the way into the right field corner for a triple, scoring the first AquaSox run. To end the inning, Pagliarini scored on a passed ball to make the score 4-2.

The Indians took a 5-2 lead in the top of the fifth. Belyeu singled, allowing Aidan Longwell to knock an RBI double to right field. Longwell's double was his 31st of the year. However, the AquaSox found a spark in the bottom of the sixth to reduce their deficit down to one run. With two runners on and two outs, Tai Peete pulled a two-run double to right field.

A run-scoring double play provided the Indians a 6-4 lead in the top of the seventh inning, and a solo homer hit by Blake Wright furthered the lead in the next inning. The AquaSox found a power surge in the bottom of the eighth, though, tying the game 7-7.

Leading off the inning, Felnin Celesten and Suisbel launched consecutive homers to bring the AquaSox within a run. Celesten, making his AquaSox debut, recorded his first High-A hit with his homer, and Suisbel's homer was his Northwest League-leading 22nd. Knotting the game was Josh Caron, who belted the Frogs' third homer of the inning.

Despite the powerful comeback efforts, the Indians surged ahead in the top of the ninth by plating runs on a wild pitch, an RBI single, and a bases-loaded walk to jump out front 10-7. Everett went down scoreless in the bottom half of the frame, securing a series-opening win for Spokane.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

SPOKANE INDIANS 0 0 3 1 1 0 1 1 3 10 10 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 3 0 7 8 1

WIN: Denton (3-4) LOSS: Garabitos (0-1) SAVE: Taggart (1)

SPOKANE PITCHING: Herring (5.0), Hammer (1.0), Denton (2.0), Taggart (1.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: Hawks (5.0), Denner (2.0), Peavyhouse (1.0), Garabitos (0.2), Moore (0.1)

SPOKANE HOME RUNS: Belyeu (3), Wright (5)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Celesten (1), Suisbel (22), Caron (9)

ATTENDANCE: 1,193

TIME: 2 Hours, 37 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return to competition Wednesday, August 20, as they host the Spokane Indians at 7:05 p.m. at Funko Field. Right-hander Evan Truitt is scheduled to take the mound as the Frogs host Baseball Bingo presented by Tulalip Bingo & Slots! Bring your pens, pencils, and scorecards to try your luck and win prizes. Additionally, it is HomeStreet Bank $5.00 Wednesday! Stop by participating HomeStreet Bank locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket redeemable at the Funko Field Box Office.

