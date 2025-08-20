Stanifer Sparkles, C's Blank Dust Devils 5-0

VANCOUVER, BC - MLB Pipeline's #6 Blue Jays prospect Gage Stanifer dominated the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] over six scoreless innings to lead the Canadians to a 5-0 win Tuesday night to begin the penultimate homestand at The Nat this year.

Stanifer (W, 3-5) turned in arguably his best start as a pro, though it didn't begin in a resounding fashion. The first pitch he threw at 7:07 p.m. Pacific was sent into centre for a base hit, and after a wild pitch and a groundout moved that runner to third, he walked the cleanup man to put runners at the corners. But the bespectacled righty bore down and struck out Tri-City's biggest home run threat to strand two and put up his first of six zeroes.

By 8:15 p.m., he was pitching with a lead. After his counterpart - Dust Devils starter Yeferson Vargas - set down 11 straight to stifle the C's early, a two-out double from Arjun Nimmala kickstarted a furious rally in the fourth that saw the next four hitters reach base on four straight hits that scored three runs. Carter Cunningham, Alexis Hernandez and Tucker Toman all delivered run-scoring knocks in the stanza.

That proved to be more than enough for Stanifer. The 21-year-old issued his second and final walk of the night with one out in the second but induced a double play in the next at-bat to wipe it away. That was the first of 13 consecutive batters he retired to wrap up his outing, which finished with two of his eight Ks in a 1-2-3 sixth inning.

After the starter's exit, the Canadians added another two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to put the game away. Cunningham and Hernandez walked, advanced on a wild pitch then scored on a Toman sacrifice fly and Edward Duran RBI single, respectively.

Staked to a 5-0 lead, Aaron Munson and Julio Ortiz preserved Vancouver's league-best 10th shutout win of the year by silencing the Dust Devils over the final three frames.

With the win, the C's have triumphed in three straight games while improving their second half record to 27-22. They're 64-51 overall; both of those records are ranked second in the Northwest League standings.

The series continues tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Austin Cates makes his Nat Bailey debut against Chris Clark. Catch the game in person by securing tickets at CanadiansBaseball.com or via the C's Broadcast Network: Sportsnet 650 and Bally Sports Live.







