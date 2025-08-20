Hops Announce 2026 Schedule for Inaugural Season at New Ballpark

Hillsboro, Ore. -The Hillsboro Hops announced their 66-game home schedule for 2026 on Wednesday. The first season in the new Hops' Ballpark will be headlined by a six-game opening week series April 7-12, Fourth of July weekend, seven Soñadores games and 33 weekend games.

Opening week is a six-game series that is highlighted by Opening Night on Tuesday, April 7th as the Hops host the Spokane Indians for the first game at the new Hops' Ballpark. The opening week festivities continue on Wednesday-Sunday as we celebrate the Ballpark opening with fun for all ages.

The Hops play 132 total games in the Northwest League in 2026, with 66 at home during the regular season.

Half and full season ticket packages are on sale now and are the best way to guarantee your spot for the inaugural season at the new Hillsboro Hops Ballpark in 2026.

Individuals can book an in-person appointment at the Hops' selection studio, where they'll experience a virtual reality walkthrough of the new ballpark and receive personalized assistance from the Hops ticketing team to find the perfect seat. They can use this link to book a studio appointment.

More promotional details and game times will be released at a later date. The full home schedule can be found at HillsboroHops.com, with Single Game tickets going on sale in 2026. Season Ticket packages are available by calling Hops Front Office at 503-640-0887 or visiting https://www.milb.com/hillsboro/tickets/season-tickets







