Emeralds Explode for 6 Runs in the 7th Inning to Launch Them to Victory in the Fastest 9-Inning Game in the NWL this Season

Published on August 20, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 7-2. They trailed by a run heading into the 7th inning but had 8 straight 2-out base runners to take the lead. Eugene moves to 36-13 in the 2nd half and will take either a 9 or 10 game leading into the final 17 games of the 2nd half pending the results of other games in the Northwest League.

Charlie Szykowny got the scoring started tonight with a 2-out solo home run in the bottom of the first for his 17th of the year. He hit it 109 mph off the bat for his 2nd straight game with a 1st inning home run.

Hillsboro was able to take the lead after scoring a run in both the 3rd and 4th inning. Modeifi Marte hit a solo home run in the 3rd inning to tie up the game. In the 4th inning Jansel Luis singled and Angel Ortiz got plunked by a pitch to put a pair of runners on. Onil Perez tried a back pick to first but the ball rolled to right field as Luis put the burners on to score to give the Hops a 2-1 lead.

The next few innings were quiet before the Emeralds exploded for 6 runs in the bottom of the 7th all coming with 2-outs. After a quick couple of outs, the Emeralds had 8 straight base runners reach via 6 singles, 1 error and 1 hit-by pitch. Damian Bravo was able to tie up the game on a single and Jose Ramos gave the Ems a lead after Anderson Rojas couldn't field a ball cleanly.

The next batter Nate Furman ripped a single to right field to give the Ems a 2 run advantage before Jonah Cox got plunked by a pitch to load up the bases. Szykowny picked up his 2nd and 3rd RBI's of the night with a single and Parks Harbor was the 8th batter to reach on the 6th single of the inning to give the Ems the 7-2 lead.

That proved to be more than enough as Ryan Vanderhei allowed just 1 hit in the final 2 innings of tonight's game to give the Ems the win. Liam Simon picked up his 3rd win of the year by pitching a scoreless 6th and 7th inning. Charlie McDaniel got the starting nod tonight and looked tremendous after allowing just 1 earned run in 5 innings and striking out 4.

Eugene has now won 3 games in a row and are an astounding 23 games above .500 in the 2nd half. They'll look to keep the win streak moving forward as their magic numbers starts to dwindle.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night for game 2 of the series against the Hops. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM with Cesar Perdomo on the mound.

