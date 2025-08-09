Emeralds Rally Late to Clinch 7th Consecutive Series Victory

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Spokane Indians by a final score of 5-4 to clinch a series victory and give the Ems their 7th straight series win. Eugene now is 31-10 in the 2nd half and 8-3 in the 12-game homestand.

Spokane jumped out to a big lead for the 2nd straight night. Caleb Hobson led off the 1st inning with a single and was able to advance into 2nd base on a balk. He got into 3rd base on a groundout and pulled off the rare move of stealing home to give Spokane a 1-0 lead.

Spokane added another run in the 5th and the 6th inning. Tommy Hopfe hit a solo home run to start off the 5th. In the 6th, Caleb Hobson led off the inning with a single and worked his way around the base path to 3rd. A wild pitch allowed him to come home and score to give Spokane a 3-0 lead.

Eugene had been hitting well all night but had yet to find a run. That all changed in the 7th inning when they sent 11 batters to the plate. After a quick first out, it was Nate Furman who got the scoring started with an absolute no-doubt home run off the roof for the first run of the inning. The next batter, Jonah Cox, singled out to center field and was able to advance into 2nd after the outfielder wasn't able to field it cleanly. He got into 3rd base after a pick-off move rolled to the outfield. Drew Cavanaugh brought him home to cut the lead to just 1 run and put the game-tying run on base.

The inning wouldn't stop there as Zander Darby roped a double in his first at-bat of the game. After Charlie Szykowny popped out for the 2nd out, Spokane elected to intentionally walk Jack Payton to load up the bases and force a lefty-lefty matchup against Jean Carlos Sio. On the first pitch it got away from Alberto Pacheco and he ended up hitting Sio to tie up the game at 3. The next batter, Zane Zielinski, also got plunked by a pitch to give the Ems their first lead of the night. Damian Bravo followed it up by legging out an infield single to give the Ems their 5th and final run of the 7th and give them a 5-3 lead.

In the 8th Spokane got the game tying run on and drove home a run courtesy of a sac-fly RBI from Jimmy Obertop to cut the lead to just 1 run. In the 9th Austin Strickland converted his 3rd save of the year by sitting Spokane down 1-2-3 with a pair of strikeouts to give the Ems the 5-4 win.

That's 7 series in a row as the Ems will now have a chance to win their 9th game tomorrow of the 12-game homestand. They'll be 9 or 10 games in 1st pending the results of other games in the league with only 25 games still remaining.

The Emeralds will now turn their attention to closing out the 12-game homestand tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM with Dylan Carmouche on the mound for the 2nd time this week.

