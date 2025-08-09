Sox Power Three Homers on Margaritaville Night

August 9, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox' Luis Suisbel

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox' Luis Suisbel(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, WA: Although they hit three home runs, the Everett AquaSox fell to the Tri-City Dust Devils in front of 3,034 fans at Funko Field on Margaritaville Night.

Luis Suisbel gave the AquaSox a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, belting a two-run home run after Jonny Farmelo doubled. Suisbel's long ball traveled 398 feet to right field, and it was his 20th of the season.

Tri-City fought back in the top of the second, tying the game as Juan Flores and Colin Summerhill knocked consecutive RBI doubles. Following a string of hits, the Dust Devils held a seven-run lead entering the bottom of the fourth inning.

Trailing by seven, the AquaSox used the home run ball to battle their way back, making the game within reach. Following a double hit by Suisbel, Charlie Pagliarini demolished a two-run home run over the manual scoreboard, cutting the lead to five. Pagliarini's homer flew 436 feet, and Everett tacked on one additional run in the bottom of the fifth on a run-scoring double play.

The AquaSox scored again in the bottom of the fifth as Tai Peete demolished his 17th home run of the year over the tall center field wall. From the pitching standpoint, left-hander Jacob Denner kept the Dust Devils offense at bay by firing two shutout innings and striking out two.

Everett continued chipping away at the Dust Devils' lead in the next frame, bringing the deficit to only two runs. Josh Caron sprinted his way around the basepaths for a leadoff triple, later scoring on Brandon Eike's RBI groundout. The triple was Caron's second of the year.

Tri-City took a 10-7 advantage in the top of the seventh, drawing a bases loaded walk. Everett threatened in the bottom of the eighth as Caron hit a leadoff single and the duo of Anthony Donofrio and Brandon Eike walked to load the bases. However, a trio of strikeouts helped the Dust Devils avenge the threat.

Everett went down scoreless in the bottom of the ninth, securing Tri-City's 10-7 victory. Throwing the final two frames of the game were lefty Calvin Schapira and righty Jose Geraldo, who each contributed one scoreless frame.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

R H E TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS 0 2 4 3 0 0 1 0 0

10 12 0 EVERETT AQUASOX 2 0 0 3 1 1 0 0 0

7 9 1

WIN: Sandy Gaston (5-1) LOSS: Nico Tellache (4-3) SAVE: Najer Victor (4)

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Gordon (2.0), Gaston (3.0), Key (2.2), Victor (1.1) EVERETT PITCHING: Tellache (4.0), Denner (2.0), Jackson (1.0), Schapira (1.0), Geraldo (1.0)

TRI-CITY HOME RUNS: None. EVERETT HOME RUNS: Suisbel (20), Pagliarini (15), Peete (17)

ATTENDANCE: 3,034 TIME: 2 Hours, 48 Minutes

