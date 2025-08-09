Dust Devils Score Early, Often to Win Third in a Row

EVERETT - Nine runs in their first four innings at the plate fueled the Tri-City Dust Devils (21-19 2H, 51-55) to a third straight win Friday night, a 9-4 victory over the Everett AquaSox (15-25 2H, 52-54) that gives the visitors two chances to win the series over the remainder of the weekend.

Both DH Randy De Jesus and CF Isaiah Jackson, in just his second professional game, drove in three runs on the night. De Jesus got things started with a two-run double in the top of the 1st inning, lining a pitch from Everett starter Taylor Dollard (2-2) off the wall down the left field line to score LF Anthony Scull and 2B Adrian Placencia for a 2-0 lead. After an AquaSox solo homer in the bottom of the 1st, Tri-City took advantage of a defensive miscue to restore their two-run lead at 3-1 before Everett responded with a pair to make it 3-3 through two innings.

Jackson had the big blow of the game, a half-inning after he made a sensational diving catch to end the 2nd and prevent the AquaSox from taking the lead. The lefty hitter came up with two aboard, after SS Mitchell Daly's RBI double gave the Dust Devils a 4-3 lead, and socked his first professional home run on to the berm in right field. The three-run blast made it 7-3 and provided major breathing room for starter Chris Clark (1-1), who went 5.2 innings for his first High-A win of 2025. De Jesus added an RBI single in the 4th to make it 8-3, with C Peter Burns drawing a bases loaded walk to take the lead to 9-3.

Everett threatened in the 6th inning, loading the bases with two out, but reliever Carlos Espinosa both celebrated his 24th birthday and got Clark out of a jam by inducing a flyout on the first pitch he threw. Though the AquaSox got a run in the bottom of the 9th, they never seriously threatened again.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Isaiah Jackson's longball was the 40th home run hit by Tri-City off Everett pitching in 2025. 26 of the 40 home runs have come at Funko Field, a ballpark known for making pitchers nervous and hitters comfortable.

-The offensive contribution again proved a full team effort, with seven of the starting nine scoring at least one run. The two that did not score, Peter Burns and Randy De Jesus, both drove in runs.

-Tri-City has scored 30 runs in their first four games of this week's visit to Everett. The Dust Devils' high mark for a six-game series in 2025 stands at 37, happening twice against Hillsboro (June 17-22 and July 22-27).

NO, REALLY: KEEP IT GOING

Tri-City and Everett gather for game five of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday night at Funko Field. Right-hander Austin Gordon (4-3, 5.51 ERA) will take the ball for the Dust Devils, going up against left-hander Nico Tellache (4-2, 5.30 ERA) of the AquaSox.

Free broadcast coverage of the game, available audio-only at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m.

The baseballers of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland return home after their time in Everett for a six-game series with the league-leading Eugene Emeralds beginning on a Coca-Cola Tuesday night, August 12, at 7:05 p.m.

For tickets to the Eugene series and all remaining 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site: dustdevilsbaseball.com.

