Wentworth Shoves, Bats Do Plenty in 10-3 Victory
August 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Vancouver Canadians News Release
SPOKANE, WA - Jackson Wentworth turned in one of his finest outings of the season and the Canadians bats broke out in a big way to beat the Spokane Indians [COL] 10-3 Tuesday night at Avista Stadium.
The C's got the scoring in the top of the first. Consecutive walks started the stanza to set the table for a two-out single from Nick Goodwin that made it 1-0.
Another run came home in the second. Alexis Hernandez singled up the middle, stole second and went to third on a throwing error by the catcher then scored on a two-out double courtesy of JR Freethy.
Sean Keys added to the tally in the fifth. The Centerport, NY native uncorked his 13th homer of the season, a solo shot that put the Canadians ahead 3-0.
Staked to an early lead, Wentworth (W, 3-5) didn't allow a hit for his first three and a third innings and struck out seven in the process. He left the game after surrendering only one hit - a single - and two walks while matching a career high with nine Ks in five complete.
Vancouver kept adding on after Wentworth's departure, starting in the sixth. Hernandez hit a one out triple then scored on a Bryce Arnold single. Eddie Micheletti Jr. cashed in two batters later with a two-out RBI double that made it a five-run cushion. Goodwin doubled with one out in the seventh then came in when Carter Cunningham tripled off the centrefield wall before Arnold clubbed a solo shot to start that eighth that had Vancouver in front 7-0.
After JJ Sanchez tossed two innings of scoreless and hitless relief, Spokane spoiled the shutout with a run off of Jonathan Todd in the eighth thanks to a walk, defensive indifference and a two-out single. The C's answered right back in the top of the ninth when Freethy clubbed a three-RBI double with two outs. The Indians plated two more in the ninth, but it was far from enough in a 10-3 C's triumph.
All nine starters reached base and eight had a hit. Goodwin paced the offense with three knocks while Freethy, Cunningham, Hernandez and Arnold all had two hits apiece.
The series continues tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. with #6 Blue Jays prospect Gage Stanifer opposing #9 Rockies prospect Griffin Herring on Sportsnet 650.
