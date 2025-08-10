Nimmala Homers, C's Fall 7-5

VANCOUVER, BC - A three-run homer as part of a four-RBI day for top Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala wasn't enough for the Canadians in a 7-5 defeat versus the Hillsboro Hops [AZ] in front of a sellout crowd at The Nat.

With the game scoreless after two and a half, a pair of two-out walks set the table for Nimmala. The 19-year-old unloaded on a 1-0 pitch and delivered a three-run home run to put the C's in front 3-0.

Hillsboro took the lead for good in the top of the sixth. They sent all nine men to the plate and scored five runs on four hits, a walk, a hit batter and a balk before adding two more scores on three hits in the seventh to lead 7-3 at the stretch.

The Cs punched back in the home half of that inning. Peyton Powell led off with a walk, Jacob Lojewski singled and Eddie Micheletti Jr. loaded the bases with a base hit before a wild pitch brought Powell in to cut the deficit to three. Nimmala would drive in his fourth run of the day with a sacrifice fly later in the frame, but the C's stranded a pair and had to settle for a two-run inning.

A lead-off single began the bottom of the eighth, but the next six Canadians were set down to hand Vancouver a 7-5 loss.

Nimmala's four-RBI game matched a season high for the Valrico, FL native. Micheletti Jr. and Nick Goodwin finished with two hits apiece. Starter Chris McElvain went five scoreless while relievers Javen Coleman and newcomer Brett Garcia each tossed a run-free frame.

After an off day Monday, the C's start a six-game series opposite the Spokane Indians [COL] at Avista Stadium Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.







