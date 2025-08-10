AquaSox Drop Series Finale

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Tri-City Dust Devils 10-4 during the final game of the six-game series in front of 3,072 fans at Funko Field on Sunday Fun Day

Adrian Placencia provided the Dust Devils a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, powering a two-run home run after Anthony Scull knocked a leadoff single. Everett loaded the bases in the bottom of the second with no outs, but a double play and a strikeout ended the scoring threat.

Tri-City extended their lead to 6-0 in the top of the fourth courtesy of Dario Laverde and Placencia. Laverde collected his first High-A hit as he contributed an RBI single with two runners on, and Placencia launched a three-run homer to right field for his second homer of the game.

Axel Sanchez got the AquaSox on the board in the bottom part of the frame, hitting an RBI double off of the center field wall. Curtis Washington Jr. walked to place a pair of runners on base and Jonny Farmelo doubled them home, cutting Tri-City's lead in half.

Trailing 6-3, Charlie Pagliarini reduced the Frogs' deficit to two runs by smashing a solo home run to center field during the bottom of the fifth inning. Pagliarini's long ball was his 16th of the season, and he has now homered in consecutive games.

The Dust Devils took a five-run lead after seven frames as Cole Fontenelle contributed a sacrifice fly and Rio Foster homered. Foster's home run was his fourth of the series, proving to be a thorn in the Frogs' side throughout the week.

Juan Flores powered a two-run home run to left center field in the top of the ninth, concluding the game's scoring efforts. Carlos Espinosa threw a scoreless bottom half of the ninth, locking down the Dust Devils' 10-4 win.

From the mound, AquaSox pitcher Nick Payero struck out seven batters in 4.1 innings pitched. He also struck out the side during the top of the third. Additionally, right-hander Ben Hernandez threw one scoreless inning and struck out two.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS 2 0 0 4 0 1 1 0 2 10 13 1

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 4 7 3

WIN: Jorge Marcheco (5-5) LOSS: Teddy McGraw (0-2)

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Cortez (4.0), Marcheco (3.0), Garcia (1.0), Espinosa (1.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: McGraw (1.2), Payero (4.1), Lemos (1.0), Hernandez (1.0), Sosa (1.0)

TRI-CITY HOME RUNS: Placencia (13, 14), Foster (7), Flores (6)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Pagliarini (16)

ATTENDANCE: 3,072

TIME: 2 Hours, 43 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox travel southbound for six games against the Hillsboro Hops beginning Tuesday, August 12, at 6:35 p.m. After the Hops series, Everett returns home to Funko Field on Tuesday, August 19, for six games against the Spokane Indians. Promotions for the week include Malmö Oat Milkers night and a Cal Raleigh POP! giveaway on Funko Friday, Postgame Fireworks presented by AB One on Saturday, and Local Heroes Day on Sunday Fun Day! Make sure to secure your seats for some fun in the sun!

