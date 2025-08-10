Tri-City Takes Fourth in a Row off Everett

Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Rio Foster

EVERETT - Another early burst of runs proved beneficial Saturday night for the Tri-City Dust Devils (22-19 2H, 52-55), who built a big lead and weathered a comeback charge from the Everett AquaSox (15-26 2H, 52-55) to grab a 10-7 win at Funko Field for their fourth straight victory.

Tri-City trailed 2-0 after an inning but tied things up in the top of the 2nd on back-to-back RBI doubles by C Juan Flores and 1B Colin Summerhill. The visitors then broke the tie with a four-run 3rd inning which began with the Dust Devils loading the bases with no one out. LF Rio Foster continued his great week in Everett by sending a pitch from AquaSox starter Nico Tellache (4-3) to left center for a two-run double that gave Tri-City a 4-2 lead. 3B Cole Fontenelle followed with a sacrifice fly and DH Randy De Jesus muscled a bloop single to center to stretch the lead to 6-2. Three more runs came in in the 4th inning, beginning with an RBI double by the big-league experienced RF Ben Gamel. The former Seattle Mariner, with the Dust Devils on rehab assignment, worked the deep spot in left center to make it 7-2. Foster added a second RBI double and Fontenelle an RBI single behind him to bring the lead to seven at 9-2.

Everett whittled away at their seven-run deficit, including scoring multiple runs off long reliever Sandy Gastón (5-1) for the first time this year and getting within a pair at 9-7. Tri-City would take advantage of some wildness on the mound to get one more run in the top of the 7th, when CF Isaiah Jackson drew a bases loaded walk to beef up the lead to the final margin. The AquaSox pressed again, getting the bases loaded with no one out in the 8th, but reliever Keythel Key got a pair of strikeouts to help hold the line and Najer Victor finished the inning with a third strikeout to keep Everett off the board. Victor got the final three outs of the game for his fourth save.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-The offense continues to roar for the Dust Devils in the series, with the team having scored 40 runs in the first five games of the set. That marks the most runs for Tri-City in a series in 2025, eclipsing the previous high of 37 set twice against Hillsboro.

-Rio Foster drove in three runs and scored four times himself, taking part in 70 percent of the team's Saturday output.

-Starter Austin Gordon continued his way back, throwing two innings and bouncing back from giving up a two-run homer in the 1st to throw a 1-2-3 2nd. The righty struck out two, part of the team's 14 strikeouts of AquaSox batters.

-Despite the win, the Dust Devils could not gain ground on league-leading Eugene due to their comeback win over Spokane at PK Park. The baseballers of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland trail the Emeralds by nine games with 25 games remaining in the Northwest League Second Half. Though the margin is a large one, the team will get a chance to gain ground directly in next week's home series at Gesa Stadium.

FOUR OUT OF SIX AIN'T BAD...FIVE OUT OF SIX IS BETTER

Tri-City and Everett take on one another in the series finale of their six-game set at 4:05 p.m. late Sunday afternoon at Funko Field. Dust Devils right-hander Chris Cortez (3-6, 3.74 ERA) looks to bounce back from his loss Tuesday, facing righty Teddy McGraw (0-1, 2.53 ERA) of the AquaSox.

Free broadcast coverage of the game, available audio-only at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 3:45 p.m.

The baseballers of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland return home after their time in Everett for a six-game series with the league-leading Eugene Emeralds beginning on a Coca-Cola Tuesday night, August 12, at 7:05 p.m.

For tickets to the Eugene series and all remaining 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site: dustdevilsbaseball.com.

