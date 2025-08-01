Hillsboro Spoils the Night for Malmö Oat Milkers

August 1, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Hillsboro's Wilkin Paredes allowed just three hits over seven sterling innings at the Hops hammered the Oat Milkers, 8-0, in front of 3,378 fans at Avista Stadium for Malmö Oat Milkers & Lawton Team Photo Giveaway Night presented Oatly.

TOP PERFORMERS

Spokane Indians legend Ian Kinsler delivered a strike for the ceremonial first pitch in his return to Avista Stadium. The four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner returned to Spokane for the first time since 2003 courtesy of the Community Cancer Fund.

Cole Messina collected two hits while Aidan Longwell and Blake Wright both doubled in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (14-16), Redband (6-4), OFT (2-4), Cafecitos (2-1), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (21-25), Harry Potter (0-0), Oat Milkers (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, August 1st vs. Hillsboro - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Hillsboro RHP Daniel Eagen (5-5, 2.79) vs. Spokane LHP Griffin Herring (7-3, 1.71)

Promotion - Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night presented Avista Utilities, NonStop Local KHQ, & 700 ESPN*:* Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses from your favorite fairy tales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters! Stick around after the game for another great fireworks show immediately following the game presented by Avista.







