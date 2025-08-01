Canadians Trail Early, Lose, 4-3

August 1, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

PASCO, WA - The Canadians were felled 4-3 by the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] Friday night at Gesa Stadium.

Tri-City took the lead in the bottom of the first without recording a hit. Starter Edinson Batista walked three of the first four hitters then hit a batter to force in the first run of the game. The next batter walked then a strikeout end Batista's night. Johan Simon came in with the sacks full and two away, walked in another run then K'ed the ninth man to bat in the inning to stop the bleeding.

Trailing 3-0, the C's answered back with an unearned run in the second. Jay Harry led off the inning by reaching base on a two-bag throwing error from Dust Devils starter Ryan Costeiu, went to third on a ground ball then scored when Bryce Arnold hit a two-out double.

After the Dust Devils used two hits and a balk to score another run in their half of the second, Vancouver scored again in the third. Carter Cunningham laced a two-out single the opposite way, stole second then scored on an error at shortstop to make it 4-2 before Arjun Nimmala came to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded in the fourth. The top Blue Jays prospect lined a single to right field to score one run, but the tying tally was thrown at the plate on the play to end the inning.

Simon kept the C's within a run by retiring eight hitters of his night and finished with 3.1 innings of one-run relief. Julio Ortiz took over to begin the fifth and struck out a career-high seven over three scoreless frames. Bo Bonds put up a zero in the ninth, but the Canadians couldn't muster any more runs in a 4-3 loss.

The series continues tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.







