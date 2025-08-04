Fantastic Fernando Fuels One-Hit Shutout, Series Win

August 4, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - In what may go down as the best pitched game of the season for Vancouver, the C's rolled to a 2-0 victory on Sunday night to win their series with Tri-City, four games to two.

Fernando Perez had everything working for the C's from start to finish, starting off his outing with four consecutive strikeouts and cruising through six innings. He allowed just one hit - a 5th inning blooper into right field - while tying his season high strikeout total of seven. For the fourth consecutive start, the Rivas, Nicaragua did not walk a batter, pushing his walk-less inning streak to 20.

The Canadians accounted for their only two runs in the third inning. Jay Harry worked a walk with one out, which was followed by a Nick Goodwin single that pushed Harry to third. Eddie Micheletti then cracked a two-run double down the right field line that accounted for all the scoring.

After Perez wrapped up the 6th inning, Yondrei Rojas took over in the 7th and promptly struck out the side in his first of two frames. In the 8th, he worked another 1-2-3 inning, picking up a 4th punchout.

Kai Peterson (S, 1) took over in the 9th inning and continued the Canadians' pitching dominance, retiring the Dust Devils in order while striking out the last two batters of the game.

With the win, Vancouver improved their head-to-head record with Tri City to 13-8. They are now two games above .500, while still eight games back of first place Eugene. The C's return home next Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m, kicking off a six game series against the Hillsboro Hops at the Nat. Canadians baseball can be listened to all week long on Sportsnet 650.







