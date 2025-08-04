Fernando Perez Named NWL Pitcher of the Week

August 4, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians starter Fernando Perez as the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week for July 28-August 3 after he dominated Tri-City over 11.0 shutout innings spanning two starts. He is the eighth C's player to earn a league award this season, joining Javen Coleman, Nick Goodwin, Arjun Nimmala, Victor Arias, Adrian Pinto and Eddie Micheletti Jr. as a weekly honoree and Khal Stephen as Pitcher of the Month for June. It's the first time he has been honoured with a weekly distinction since earning two in the span of three weeks for the FCL Blue Jays in 2023.

MLB Pipeline's #11 Blue Jays prospect started the series on Tuesday, July 29 and scattered three hits and six strikeouts over five scoreless in a no-decision then took a perfect game into the fifth on Sunday, August 3 en route to a victory in his fourth quality start of the season. He matched a season high with sevens Ks and has now gone 20.0 consecutive innings without surrendering a walk.

The Rivas, Nicaragua native has been the picture of season-long development in his first High-A campaign. Perez is coming off his best month of the season in July - he posted a 1.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 21 strikeouts against four walks in 18.2 innings - and has steadily lowered his ERA from 6.55 at the end of April to its current 3.19. That number ranks him fourth among all qualified pitchers in the league and second among active arms in the Blue Jays organization.

Perez, 21, was signed by Toronto as an international free agent on January 15, 2022. He owns a 3.60 ERA in 59 pro games (58 starts) across 262.2 innings and has logged a 9.1 K/9 ratio in four MiLB seasons.

Perez and the Canadians are back at The Nat this week to take on the Hillsboro Hops [AZ] Tuesday through Sunday.







