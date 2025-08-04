Rooster Tails Clipped by Canadians in Closer

August 4, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Austin Gordon

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Austin Gordon(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - On a Sunday night at Gesa Stadium the Tri-City Dust Devils (18-18 2H, 48-54) largely held down a Vancouver Canadians (19-17 2H, 56-46) lineup that had taken some big swings in the teams' six-game series, but the pitching staff from north of the border shut down the home nine in a 2-0, one-hit shutout that gave the visitors a four-games-to-two series win.

C Juan Flores's 5th inning bloop single to right center prevented Tri-City, playing as the Columbia River Rooster Tails, from being the victims of a combined perfect game. Vancouver starter Fernando Perez (6-3) flummoxed Dust Devils at the plate for a second time in the week, throwing six innings and striking out seven. Yondrei Rojas and Kai Peterson covered the final three innings for the Canadians, with Peterson taking the 9th for his first save of the year.

Starter Austin Gordon returned to the mound for Tri-City, throwing a 1-2-3 first inning as the opener before giving way. Chris Clark (0-1) also returned to the Dust Devils staff and pitched well, going 5.2 innings and giving up two runs on five hits in an outing that if a start would have fallen one out shy of a quality start. The only runs that scored in the game came off a Clark pitch, a two-run double in the top of the 3rd inning grounded down the right field line and into the corner by Vancouver RF Eddie Micheletti, Jr.

Kyle Roche, debuting for Tri-City, threw 2.1 scoreless and hitless innings while working around three walks to post three zeroes on the scoreboard.

ROOSTER TAILS REPORTS

-Canadians pitchers faced only one over the minimum (28 batters), throwing only the second one-hit shutout in the Northwest League in 2025 in which a pitching staff did not issue a walk or hit a batter. The other one: Ryan Johnson's complete game masterpiece at Spokane on July 5.

-Not coincidentally, the game was played in a somewhat brisk 2 hours, 12 minutes. The teams had completed the first six innings in 1 hour, 24 minutes.

-Around the league: Eugene protected home field with a 7-2 win over Everett at PK Park, with the Emeralds winning the final three games of the series to take it four-games-to-two. Spokane beat Hillsboro 2-1 in ten innings to force a split of the teams' six-game set at Avista Stadium.

FOREVER AND EVER...ETT

Tri-City travels Monday to make its third and final regular season visit to Everett in 2025, taking on the AquaSox in a six-game series beginning Tuesday night, August 5. 7:05 p.m. first pitches have been scheduled from Tuesday through Saturday, with a classic 4:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon starter closing out the set. Pitching matchups have yet to be announced.

Free broadcast coverage of the series, available audio-only at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show starting 20 minutes before first pitch.

The baseballers of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland return home after their time in Everett for a six-game series with the league-leading Eugene Emeralds beginning on a Coca-Cola Tuesday night, August 12, at 7:05 p.m.

Ã¯Â»Â¿For tickets to the Eugene series and all remaining 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site: dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.