Nimmala's Big Night, Stout Bullpen Lead C's to Win
August 2, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Vancouver Canadians News Release
PASCO, WA - A three-hit game from top Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala and excellent work from the pitching staff helped the Canadians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] 4-1 on Saturday night at Gesa Stadium.
Vancouver led wire-to-wire. A lead-off walk in the top of the first and a Cutter Coffey single in the next at-bat put runners at the corners with no outs before a double play plated the game's first run. Nimmala followed with a two-out double for his first hit of the night but was stranded in scoring position.
MLB Pipeline's #5 Blue Jays prospect Gage Stanifer got the start and did well to preserve the one-run lead over his first three innings. He faced the minimum in the first, stranded the bases loaded in the second with consecutive outs then left a lead-off hit on base in the third before Tri-City managed to tie the game in the fourth. The Dust Devils use a lead-off walk, a bloop single, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly to even the score 1-1.
The game wouldn't stay tied long. Bryce Arnold started the fifth with a walk and Eddie Micheletti Jr. singled in the next at-bat. Coffey walked to load the bases, prompting a Dust Devils pitching change. After a strikeout, Nimmala came up with three men aboard and dropped a double onto the warning track in right field. Two of the three runners raced home to score but one was thrown out at the plate to make it 3-1 C's. Carter Cunningham followed and plated Nimmala with a base hit to put Vancouver ahead by three.
That proved to be the final run scored on the night. Colby Holcombe (W, 1-1), Irv Carter (H, 3) and Jonathan Todd (S, 1) combined on the final five frames and scattered three hits, one walk and five Ks to lock down a series split and set the C's up for a chance at a series win tomorrow night.
Nimmala finished with three hits - he added an eighth inning single and a steal - to post his sixth three-knock performance of the year. Holcombe's win was his first ever in High-A and Todd's save was his first as a pro.
The series concludes tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.
