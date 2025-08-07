Walks Plague C's in Loss

August 7, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - A 10-walk night for the Canadians pitching staff contributed to a 6-3 loss at the hands of the Hillsboro Hops [AZ] Wednesday night at The Nat.

A run in the bottom of the first gave the C's their first lead of the week. Newcomer JR Freethy and Cutter Coffey started the stanza with singles then Freethy raced home on a missed catch error at first base to make it 1-0.

The lead would be short lived. Hillsboro got two runs in the top of the third thanks to three consecutive hits and a sacrifice fly then added two more in the sixth with three hits and three walks, including one with the bases loaded.

After another Hops run came across in the top of the seventh, the C's scored their final two runs of the night in the bottom of the inning. Freethy's second hit of the night was followed by a walk before Sean Keys drove in a run with a base hit. Arjun Nimmala followed with a sacrifice fly that made it 5-3.

Hillsboro got one of those two runs back in the top of the eighth and managed to stifle Vancouver the rest of the way to hand the C's their second consecutive loss.

The series continues tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.







