Emeralds Announce 2026 Schedule

EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds have announced the release of their 2026 schedule. The Emeralds will continue to play home games at PK Park until a new facility that is compliant with Major League Baseball's PDL standards can be completed. While the effort to find a new facility is ongoing, the Emeralds will remain in Eugene at least through the 2027 season.

Here are some of the highlighted weeks:

April 3rd-5th: Opening Week at PK Park against Hillsboro

April 28th-May 10th: The lone two week homestand of the season

Sep 1st-3rd: The final home series of the season against Hillsboro

"We can't wait to start planning the promotions for the 71st year of Emeralds Baseball here in Eugene," said Emeralds General Manager Matt Dompe. "While we work on a long-term facility, we look forward to keeping the fun going here in Eugene for at least the next couple of seasons."

