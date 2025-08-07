Emeralds Win 5th Straight in Well-Rounded Effort against Spokane

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Spokane Indians by a final score of 7-2. The Ems now hold a 2-0 series lead and have won 5 straight games dating back to the start of August. Eugene is now 20 games above .500 in the 2nd half with a record of 29-9.

Eugene struck first for the 2nd straight game this week. In the bottom of the 2nd inning, Jack Payton started off the frame by hitting a double for the 2nd straight game. After a popout, Zane Zielinski crushed his 3rd home run of the year to left center field to drive home the first runs of the game.

The inning didn't stop there as Jean Carlos Sio recorded his 1st hit here in Eugene. He hit a slow roller in front of the plate and Spokane's catcher, Cole Messina, wasn't able to complete the throw down to 1st. Damian Bravo followed it up with a 6 pitch walk to put a pair of runners on for tonight's DH Luke Shliger. He smoked a ball over the 1st baseman's head and it rolled all the way to the corner. Both base runners scored easily as Shliger cashed in on his 7th double of the year to give the Ems a 4-0 lead after 2 innings.

Spokane got on the board for the first time in the 4th inning off of Eugene's starter Josh Bostick. Cole Messina drew a 1-out walk for the first walk of the week for Spokane and Andy Perez ripped a double to score him to cut the lead to 4-1.

Eugene got the run back in the bottom of the 5th to reclaim the 5-1 lead. Jonah Cox drew a 1-out walk and proceeded to steal both 2nd and 3rd base for his Northwest League leading 45th stolen base of the year. With 2-outs it was Jack Payton picking up his 2nd hit of the night and driving home Cox with a single to claim a 5-1 advantage.

The Ems added another run in the bottom of the 7th. Cox led off the inning with a single and Quinn McDaniel drew a 6 pitch walk. The next batter hit a screaming 101 mph liner up the middle but Spokane's pitcher Alan Perdomo was able to turn his glove around and make the catch and doubled off Cox at 2nd. Before throwing the next pitch he tried a pickoff move to first but committed a throwing error which allowed McDaniel to get into 2nd. It was Payton delivering his 3rd hit of the night and his 3rd double this week as he drove home a run to make it 6-1.

In the 8th inning both teams scored their final run of the night. Jean Perez hit a solo home run with 1-out for their 2nd run of the game. In the home half of the inning Zane Zielinski started off the inning with a single and Jean Perez committed a throwing error which got Zielinski into 2nd base. The next batter, Jean Carlos Sio, recorded his 2nd hit of the game with a single out to left field. Zielinski got the stop sign at 3rd base as the left fielder Tommy Hopfe threw the ball into the 3rd baseman Perez. Perez committed his 2nd consecutive error as the ball bounced off his glove and rolled towards Spokane's dugout and Zielinski scored on the play to make it 7-2.

That proved to be the final tonight as Darien Smith slammed the door shut in the 9th inning with a 1-2-3 save to convert the rare 3 inning save in his 2nd ever outing for the Ems. He allowed just 2 hits and 1 run in his 3 innings of work while not issuing a single walk and striking out 4. Josh Bostick got the win tonight after 6 dominant innings where he gave up just 1 run on 4 hits. He allowed only 1 walk and struck out 6 as he picked up win number 5 on the year and lowered his ERA to 4.14

Eugene is now a whopping 20 games over .500 in the 2nd half and needs just 1 more win to clinch a series split. Eugene has won 6 consecutive series in the half and have yet to lose a series through the first 7. They've won 5 in a row for the 2nd time this half.

The Emeralds will be back in action tomorrow night against Spokane for game 3 of the series. Charlie McDaniel will be on the mound for his 2nd start with the Ems. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM.

