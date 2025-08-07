Everett Doubles Five Times In 8-1 Loss

August 7, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox third baseman Brandon Eike

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld) Everett AquaSox third baseman Brandon Eike(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld)

EVERETT, WA: Despite hitting five doubles under ominous skies at Funko Field on Wednesday night, the Everett AquaSox fell to the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-1 in front of 1,363 fans.

Tri-City took the lead in the top of the second inning, homering their way to a 2-0 advantage. After Mitchell Daly drew a two-out walk, Colin Summerhill hit his first Dust Devils home run by clearing the right field fence to score the game's first runs.

The Dust Devils extended their lead to 5-0 in the top of the fifth. Summerhill homered for the second time in the game. Following a single from Cole Fontenelle, Rio Foster smacked a two-run home run to center field to continue the power surge and cap off the inning's scoring efforts.

Everett's offense scored its first run in the bottom half of the fifth. Anthony Donofrio hit a leadoff double, and Charlie Pagliarini doubled him home. The AquaSox continued threatening by loading the bases with two outs, but a strikeout ended the rally attempt.

Juan Flores delivered Tri-City's fourth homer of the game in the top of the sixth, belting a two-run home run to left field. The top of the seventh featured yet another home run as Foster hit his second long ball of the game, giving the Dust Devils an 8-1 lead. Neither team scored beyond that point, allowing Tri-City to secure their seven-run win.

From the mound, AquaSox left-hander Jacob Denner made his High-A debut. The 24-year-old alumni of the University of Michigan threw two innings and tallied two strikeouts, including his first in High-A. Making his Funko Field debut was southpaw Calvin Schapira, who threw one shutout inning and struck out two.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS 0 2 0 0 3 2 1 0 0 8 8 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 0

WIN: Ryan Costeiu (5-5) LOSS: Ryan Hawks (9-6)

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Costeiu (5.0), Roche (2.0), Victor (2.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: Hawks (4.2), Jackson (1.1), Denner (2.0), Schapira (1.0)

TRI-CITY HOME RUNS: Summerhill (1, 2), Foster (4, 5), Flores (5)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: None

ATTENDANCE: 1,363

TIME: 2 Hours, 44 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday is Union Solidarity Night, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a replica AquaSox jersey courtesy of Snohomish & Island County Labor Council. It's also Throwback Thursday! Make sure to join us for $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz. cans of Coors Light as we celebrate the good old days.

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.