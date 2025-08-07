Its Union Solidarity Night and Throwback Thursday

August 7, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Evan Truitt (5-5). Truitt was drafted by the Mariners in the 12th round of the 2024 draft out of Charleston Southern.

UNION SOLIDARITY NIGHT: Round up your friends and family members for a night out at the ballpark! Join the AquaSox for Union Solidarity Night presented by the Snohomish & Island County Labor Council.

REPLICA AQUASOX JERSEY GIVEAWAY: We can't all hit, run or throw like an AquaSox player, but you can look like a player with a stylish replica jersey that will be given away thanks to the Snohomish & Island County Labor Council! The giveaway is limited to the first 1,000 fans to pack the park. In order to accommodate as many fans as possible, jerseys will be distributed one per person - not one per ticket.

BECU FAMILY GAME: Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $8.00 Family Night Field Reserved ticket special. Limit 8 per person. While supplies last.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 PM

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

PLAYOFF TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

The 2025 Northwest League (NWL) playoffs will be a best-of-five series between the AquaSox, the NWL's first-half champions, and the NWL's second-half champions. In the event that Everett wins the second half, the team with the second-best record in the second half will qualify for the postseason.

The AquaSox will host Game 3, and if needed, Games 4 and 5 will be played at Funko Field in Everett as well. Fans can buy tickets for Games 4 and 5 now. If the games do not take place, ticket refunds for the unplayed games will be processed back to the credit card used for payment.

Game #1 - Tuesday, September 9 at TBD

Game #2 - Wednesday, September 10 at TBD

Game #3 - Friday, September 12 at Funko Field, 1:05 PM

Game #4 - Saturday, September 13 at Funko Field, 7:05 PM *

Game #5 - Sunday, September 14 at Funko Field, 4:05 PM *

*If Necessary







