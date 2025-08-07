Indians Lead Annual Redband Rally River Clean Up

On Wednesday, August 6th, the Spokane Indians front office, game day employees, and local volunteer spent the day cleaning up the Spokane River at Redband Park and Islands Trailhead as part of the 2025 Redband Rally River Cleanup sponsored by the Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino.

"The Spokane River is the beating heart of this region and protecting it for future generations is a cornerstone of our Redband Rally campaign," said Spokane Indians Senior Vice President Otto Klein. "We want to thank all of the volunteers that joined us today for our third annual River Cleanup and encourage everyone in the Inland Northwest to get involved in the stewardship of our area's natural resources."

The two groups of volunteers-with a little moral support provided by RIBBY the Redband Trout-collected hundreds of pounds of trash and debris (including countless socks, cigarette butts, bottles, cans, and even a tire) in an effort to protect the health and vibrancy of the Spokane River. The Spokane Indians would like to extend a special thank you to the Spokane Riverkeeper, Spokane River Forum, the City of Spokane, and all of our Redband Rally Campaign supporters.

"We at the Spokane Riverkeeper are proud to partner with the Spokane Indians Baseball Team for our annual river cleanup event as part of the Redband Rally campaign." said Jule Schultz, Waterkeeper Spokane Riverkeeper. "We are grateful for all of the community support we receive from partners and volunteers; we couldn't accomplish all we do without their hard work and dedication."

To learn more about how you can help, please visit spokaneriverkeeper.org/volunteer or redbandrally.com.

ABOUT SPOKANE RIVERKEEPER

Spokane Riverkeeper is a vigilant guardian and advocate for the Spokane River and its watershed. The mission of the Spokane Riverkeeper is to protects, preserves, and restores the Spokane River for future generations. We envision a Spokane River where wild native fish thrive in the basin, pollution is eliminated, and the community is engaged in the River's protection.

ABOUT THE REDBAND RALLY

During the 2017 season, the Spokane Indians Baseball team, together with the Spokane Tribe of Indians and City of Spokane introduced the Redband Rally Campaign in honor of Spokane's signature fish, the native Redband Trout. This campaign is designed to bring awareness to the Redband trout and the Spokane River and rally the community to protect and keep the river clean.







