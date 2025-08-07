Dust Devils Bomb Squad Dispatched to Snohomish County

August 7, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT - The Tri-City Dust Devils (19-19 2H, 49-55) matched a full-season era high Wednesday night, swatting five home runs on the way to an 8-1 win over the Everett AquaSox (15-23 2H, 52-52) that evened up the teams' six-game series at Funko Field.

LF Rio Foster and 1B Colin Summerhill both hit a pair of home runs on the evening, with C Juan Flores joining in on the fun. Summerhill, one of the newest Tri-City players, got things going with a two-run home run in the top of the 2nd off Everett starter Ryan Hawks (9-6). Following 2B Mitchell Daly's walk, the opposite field shot to the grassy berm in right field gave the visitors a 2-0 lead on their first hit of the night. That run support ended up enough for Dust Devils starter Ryan Costeiu (5-5), who would give up the lone AquaSox run in his five otherwise winning frames while striking out eight.

Much more would come, though, again starting with Summerhill but this time in the top of the 5th. Once more he went the opposite way, but to right center over the high wall for a solo shot to lead off the inning. The home run made it a 3-0 Tri-City lead, but it would not stay that way for long. 3B Cole Fontenelle extended the inning with a two-out single, bringing up Foster. The outfielder launched a pitch from Hawks toward the deepest part of the park left of center field, hoisting it over the double wall for a two-run home run that pushed the lead to 5-0 and knocked Hawks out of the game.

Flores's home run came an inning later in the 6th, a two-run shot pulled deep down the left field line with DH Adrian Placencia aboard that stretched the lead to 7-1. Foster's second shot, a solo homer over the angled wall in right field, capped the scoring in the Dust Devils' first win of the week.

The five home run game marked the third time an Angels-affiliated Dust Devils squad has hit that many round-trippers in a game. The last came in a July 6, 2024 effort at Spokane Valley's Avista Stadium which saw Tri-City hit five longballs on the way to a 17-6 blowout of the Spokane Indians. The Dust Devils also hit five home runs in a 9-8 win over Everett on July 16, 2021 at Funko Field.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Tri-City has hit seven home runs in the first two games, accounting for all ten runs scored by the visitors.

-Wednesday night marked the first time two Dust Devils have hit two home runs in the same game in the Angels/High-A era. It's also just the second time that has happened in team history in the digital stats era (2005-onward), with Jordy Barley and Sean Guilbe completing the feat in a July 28, 2019 contest at Funko Field.

-Kyle Roche and Najer Victor each threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen to cover the rest, with Victor not allowing a baserunner and striking out five of the six he faced.

ALL ABOUT THE YEFERSONS

Tri-City and Everett clash in game three of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday night at Funko Field. Right-hander Yeferson Vargas (0-1, 5.09 ERA) toes the slab for the Dust Devils, countered by right-hander Evan Truitt (5-5, 4.76 ERA) of the AquaSox.

Free broadcast coverage of the game, available audio-only at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m.

The baseballers of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland return home after their time in Everett for a six-game series with the league-leading Eugene Emeralds beginning on a Coca-Cola Tuesday night, August 12, at 7:05 p.m.

For tickets to the Eugene series and all remaining 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site: dustdevilsbaseball.com.







