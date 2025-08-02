Catlett Deals, Hobson Homers in Spokane's 7-1 Win

Everett Catlett allowed just one unearned run over seven frames and Caleb Hobson drilled at three-run homer as the Indians thumped the Hops, 7-1, in front of a sellout crowd of 6,840 fans at Avista Stadium for Bluey at the Ballpark & Fireworks Night presented by Sweetser Law Office, 103.9 BOB FM, & Nspire Magazine.

TOP PERFORMERS

Catlett impressed in his Avista Stadium debut to pick up the win after making two starts on the road in Everett last week. The southpaw held the Hops to five hits and three walks, lowering his ERA to 0.90 (20 IP, 2 ER) through his first three outings at the High-A level.

Hobson's homer was the highlight of a seven-run second inning for Spokane with Andy Perez (2-4, 2 RBI), Jesus Bugarin (2-4, RBI), and EJ Andrews Jr. (RBI) chipping in the other RBIs in the frame.

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, August 3rd vs. Hillsboro - 1:05 p.m. (Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.)

Hillsboro RHP Junior Sanchez (4-2, 2.52) vs. Spokane LHP Albert Pacheco (6-7, 6.04)

Promotion - Augtoberfest presented Samuel Adams*:* Get a taste of the Bavarian tradition a few months early with AUG-tober-Fest! Purchase special tickets that include a 5 oz. tasting stein and beer tasting tokens. Pick up your Coeur d'Alene Casino BINGO card and play along during the game to win great prizes. Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!







