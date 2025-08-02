Charlie Szykowny Tallies All 4 RBI's as Ems Win 2nd Straight against Everett

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 4-2. Eugene now holds a 3-2 series lead and they'll have a chance to win their 6th consecutive series in the series finale tomorrow afternoon. The Ems are 26-9 in the 2nd half and will hold a 7 or 8 game lead in the standings pending results from other games.

It was Everett who struck first in tonight's game. Luis Suisbel led off the 4th inning with a walk and Tai Peete was able to hit him home with a 1-out double to give the AquaSox the lead. Eugene responded with a run of their own immediately in the home half of the inning. Drew Cavanaugh got hit by a pitch and he stole his 6th base of the year to get into scoring position. After a groundout, Cavanaugh got into 3rd base. That brought up Charlie Szykowny who hit the ball straight into the ground. It bounced so high in the air that there was no play at first base so he was able to reach safely with Cavanaugh coming home to score to tie up the game at 1-1.

It was a scoreless 5th inning and the Ems took their first lead of the night in the 6th inning. Jonah Cox started off the inning by drawing a 5 pitch walker. Drew Cavanaugh hit into a fielder's choice and Jakob Christian hit a 2-out single to put a pair of runners on for Szykowny. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Cijntje left a curveball hanging to Szykowny who crushed a no-doubt 3-run home run out to right field on the 87th pitch of the night to give the Ems the 4-1 lead.

Everett cut the lead down to just 2 runs in the 8th inning after Luis Suisbel hit a home run for the 4th straight night. Ben Peterson was able to close the game out as he pitched the final 2 innings and converted on his 2nd save of the year.

Cesar Perdomo didn't factor into the decision tonight but had one of his better outings of the year. He pitched 5.1 innings and allowed just 4 hits and 1 earned run while issuing only 1 walk and striking out 5. Liam Simon qualified for his 2nd win of the year as he threw 1.2 innings of scoreless and hitless baseball while striking out 3.

Eugene has now rattled off 2 wins in a row and hold a 3-2 series lead.

It's a quick turnaround into tomorrow for the series finale. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM with Greg Farone making his 2nd start of the week after he threw 5 scoreless innings on Tuesday.

