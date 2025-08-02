Hops Surrender Seven-Run Second Inning in Saturday's 7-1 Loss

Spokane, WA - The Hops had won 7/9 games heading into the fifth game of the series against Spokane at Avista Stadium on Saturday night. Last night, the only runs Spokane scored came in the second inning and tonight, it was the same story. Spokane scored seven runs on seven hits and sent 13 batters to the plate in the second inning, including eight straight batters reaching base with two outs. The seven runs is all they would need as Everett Catlett pitched seven one-run innings for the Indians in their 7-1 win. Druw Jones broke out of an 0-14 slump with a three-hit game for the Hops who collected seven as a team.

Earlier this season John West allowed eleven hits and eight earned runs against Spokane over just 2.2 innings and he was looking to flip the script on Saturday. After a scoreless first inning, West had ghosts of the past as he allowed seven hits and seven earned runs in the second inning capped off by a three-run home run by Caleb Hobson who was just hitting .149 entering the game. West gave way to Ricardo Yan who hit a batter, allowed an RBI double and walked a batter, as the Indians had eight straight batters reach base with two outs before the inning ended.

West, who was drafted in the 12th round in 2024 was opposed by another 2024 12th rounder, Everett Catlett. Spokane led 7-0 after two innings where the Hops immediately responded with an RBI single by Jansel Luis, but that's all they would get in the third. Ricardo Yan ended up having a one-two-three third and fourth innings and then faced just one over the minimum in a scoreless fifth.

Everett Catlett continued to dominate as he breezed through the four and fifth innings, getting an inning-ending double play to end both frames. Catlett hadn't walked a batter all game long when he came back out for the seventh inning where he walked the bases loaded. The left-hander ended up getting a flyout to end the inning on his 102nd pitch of the game.

For the second night in a row, the Hillsboro bullpen posted zeroes for the rest of the game. Yan pitched 3.1 innings, Dawson Brown pitched two innings and Edgar Isea pitched one to keep Spokane off the board.

Hillsboro went down quietly in the final two innings against Luke Taggart, as Spokane took their second win of the week.

The series finale will be tomorrow afternoon at Avista Stadium, with first pitch at 1:05 and the pregame show starting at 12:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







