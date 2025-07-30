Hops Start 12-Game Trip with 5-2 Win over Spokane

July 30, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Spokane, WA - The Hops hit the road for the first of a twelve-game road trip after winning their first series since May last week against Tri-City. In the first of six against Spokane, Ashton Izzi was making his Hops' debut and pitched five solid innings. Angel Ortiz had a pair of RBI doubles and Druw Jones had a go-ahead RBI triple in the eighth, as the Hops scored five unanswered runs to win the series opener 5-2. Four Hillsboro relievers (Brown, Rey, Morales & Knowlton) combined to shutout the Indians over the final four innings.

Ashton Izzi had pitched against Spokane last week, but for the Everett AquaSox. Izzi, was acquired last week by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the trade that sent Josh Naylor to Seattle. In that game against Spokane he pitched six scoreless innings, but Spokane would get to him early on Tuesday. An RBI single by the league-leader in RBI Aidan Longwell and an RBI double by Blake Wright made it 2-0 early in the first.

Cristofer Torin singled with one out in the second inning and later scored on the first of two RBI doubles by Angel Ortiz. After the one run in the second inning, Alberto Pacheco threw four consecutive scoreless innings to keep Hillsboro off the board.

Meanwhile, Izzi settled in and threw four scoreless frames to complete his Hillsboro debut. The right-hander threw 79 pitches and turned it over to the bullpen in the sixth.

The Hops got scoreless innings from Dawson Brown and Victor Morales in the sixth and seventh innings, allowing the Hops to stay within striking distance. In the seventh inning against Cesar Perdomo, Angel Ortiz hit his second RBI double of the game.

That tied things at 2-2, with the Hops getting another scoreless inning from Carlos Rey. Jansel Luis singled off Bryson Hammer in the eighth, bringing Druw Jones to the dish. Jones roped a triple down the line to bring home Luis, his third triple in his last 10 games. Hillsboro didn't look back from there, with Jones scoring on a close play at the plate when Andy Perez decided to throw home on a Ben McLaughlin ground ball.

Sam Knowlton got the final out of the eighth inning, setting him up to get the save in the ninth. Leading 4-2, Hillsboro got an insurance run from their catcher Kenny Castillo who blasted a solo home run in the ninth.

Hillsboro had a 5-2 lead into the ninth where Knowlton quietly sent Spokane into the night. He had a one-two-three ninth inning to record his fifth save of the season.

Cristofer Torin had a three-hit game for the Hops and the four bullpen arms combined for four scoreless innings.

Game two of the series will be tomorrow at Avista Stadium. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.