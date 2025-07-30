Sox Announce Home NWL Playoff Series Dates

July 30, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Funko Field, home of the Everett AquaSox

EVERETT, WASHINGTON: The 2025 Northwest League (NWL) Championship Series will be a best-of-five series between the AquaSox, the NWL's First-Half Champions, and the NWL's Second-Half Champions. In the event that Everett wins the second half, the team with the second-best record in the second half will qualify for the postseason.

Single game tickets for the 2025 NWL Championship series will go on sale this Saturday, August 2nd at 9:00 AM. The AquaSox will host Game 3 as well as potentially Games 4 and 5 at Funko Field in Everett.

NWL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game #1 - Tuesday, September 9 at TBD

Game #2 - Wednesday, September 10 at TBD

Game #3 - Friday, September 12 at Funko Field 1:05

Game #4 - Saturday, September 13 at Funko Field 7:05 (If Necessary)

Game #5 - Sunday, September 14 at Funko Field 4:05 (If Necessary)

All MVP Club members, you have until Friday, August 1st at 5:00 PM to claim your reserved tickets. Please reach out to your personal account rep if you have any questions

