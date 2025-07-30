Sox Announce Home NWL Playoff Series Dates
July 30, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Everett AquaSox News Release
EVERETT, WASHINGTON: The 2025 Northwest League (NWL) Championship Series will be a best-of-five series between the AquaSox, the NWL's First-Half Champions, and the NWL's Second-Half Champions. In the event that Everett wins the second half, the team with the second-best record in the second half will qualify for the postseason.
Single game tickets for the 2025 NWL Championship series will go on sale this Saturday, August 2nd at 9:00 AM. The AquaSox will host Game 3 as well as potentially Games 4 and 5 at Funko Field in Everett.
NWL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game #1 - Tuesday, September 9 at TBD
Game #2 - Wednesday, September 10 at TBD
Game #3 - Friday, September 12 at Funko Field 1:05
Game #4 - Saturday, September 13 at Funko Field 7:05 (If Necessary)
Game #5 - Sunday, September 14 at Funko Field 4:05 (If Necessary)
All MVP Club members, you have until Friday, August 1st at 5:00 PM to claim your reserved tickets. Please reach out to your personal account rep if you have any questions
Images from this story
|
Funko Field, home of the Everett AquaSox
Northwest League Stories from July 30, 2025
- Sox Announce Home NWL Playoff Series Dates - Everett AquaSox
- Join Us for the 2025 Redband Rally River Cleanup - Spokane Indians
- AquaSox Rally Late to Defeat Emeralds 7-4 - Everett AquaSox
- Bomb Squad Activated: Four Homers Power Tri-City Past Vancouver - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Ian Kinsler Returns to Avista Stadium on July 31st - Spokane Indians
- Hops Start 12-Game Trip with 5-2 Win over Spokane - Hillsboro Hops
- C's Outslugged in Lid Lifter, Lose 4-1 to Dust Devils - Vancouver Canadians
- Everett Rallies Late to Steal Game 1 against Eugene - Eugene Emeralds
- Indians Fall Flat in 5-2 Loss to Hops - Spokane Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.