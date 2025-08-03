Pagliarini Hits Homer in 7-2 Loss

EUGENE, OREGON: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Eugene Emeralds 7-2 at PK Park on Sunday afternoon during the final match of the six-game series.

Eugene took a comfortable lead in the bottom of the first, loading the bases with one out. Charlie Szykowny hit an RBI groundout to plate the game's first run and Zane Zielinski continued the offensive attack, knocking a two-run single to right field. Finishing the inning's scoring efforts was Zander Darby, who hit an RBI double, and Quinn McDaniel, who hit an RBI single.

Seattle Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson got the AquaSox in the hit column during the top of the fourth, hitting a leadoff single. Mariners No. 9 prospect Tai Peete singled with two outs to place runners on the corners, but a strikeout looking eliminated the scoring threat.

Szykowny extended the Emeralds' lead in the bottom of the fifth, launching a solo home run to center field for his 15th long ball of the season. However, Everett exchanged a solo home run of their own in the top of the sixth as Charlie Pagliarini teed off for a 365-foot blast over the right field fence, making the score 6-1.

Everett added their second run of the game in the top of the seventh. Milkar Perez knocked a leadoff double and later advanced to third base on Colin Davis' deep flyout at the outfield fences. Driving home Perez was Curtis Washington Jr., who hit an RBI groundout to reduce the Frogs' deficit to four.

The AquaSox threatened further in the top of the eighth, placing two runners on base with one out as Emerson walked and Luis Suisbel singled. The efforts failed to score any runs, though, as a popout in foul territory and a groundout helped the Emeralds escape the jam unscathed. Eugene scored their final run in the bottom half of the frame courtesy of Jonah Cox, who hit an RBI single.

From the mound, Pedro Da Costa Lemos made his High-A debut, striking out the first Emeralds batter he faced. Lemos concluded his day after making a stellar debut, hurling 2.1 shutout innings while striking out three and allowing zero hits.

Relieving Lemos was righty Teddy McGraw, who struck out three batters in one scoreless inning of work. Jose Geraldo contributed two innings of one-run baseball with three strikeouts, and Gabriel Sosa tossed one scoreless inning.







