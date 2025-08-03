Suisbel Homes Again, Eugene Edges AquaSox 4-2

EUGENE, OREGON: Charlie Szykowny's three-run homer in the sixth inning powered the Eugene Emeralds to a 4-2 victory over the AquaSox in on Saturday at PK Park before a crowd of 2,943.

With the score tied at 1-1, Szykowny's blast off AquaSox starter Jurrangelo Cijntje (4-7) scored Drew Cavanaugh and Jakob Christian, giving Eugene a lead they would not relinquish. Szykowny finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs, including an earlier single that scored Cavanaugh in the fourth.

Eugene's pitching trio of Cesar Perdomo, Liam Simon, and Ben Peterson held the Frogs to six hits. Perdomo allowed one run over 5 1/3 innings, striking out five. Simon (2-3) earned the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings, and Peterson secured his second save, despite allowing a solo homer to Luis Suisbel in the eighth. Suisbel has now homered in four straight games and is tied for the Northwest League lead with 18 home runs.

The AquaSox took an early lead in the fourth when Tai Peete doubled to drive in Suisbel, who had walked. Peete went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Suisbel's eighth-inning homer, his 18th of the season, cut Eugene's lead to 4-2, but Peterson struck out three of the final six batters to seal the win.

Cijntje, took the loss for Everett, allowing four runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings while striking out a career-high 10. Left-hander Calvin Schapira, just up from single-A Modesto, worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his High-A debut. Jordan Jackson tossed a scoreless eighth.

Eugene's Cavanaugh scored twice, including on a stolen base and Szykowny's single in the fourth to tie the game. The Emeralds managed five hits, with Quinn McDaniel adding a single and Jonah Cox drawing two walks.

Carter Dorighi of the AquaSox extended his hitting streak to seven games with the first inning single.







