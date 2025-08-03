Columbia River Held to Trickle by Vancouver Dams

PASCO - A game between the Tri-City Dust Devils (18-17 2H, 48-53) and the Vancouver Canadians (18-17 2H, 55-46) finished with a 4-1 score for the third time in this week's series at Gesa Stadium, with Vancouver taking both its second such game Saturday night and clinching at least a series split.

Tri-City again played as the Columbia River Rooster Tails, celebrating the region's hydroplane racing history near the Blue Bridge, and got into another tightly contested and low-scoring game with their foes from north of the border. Vancouver managed a run off starter Yeferson Vargas (0-1) in the 1st on a groundball double play, answered in the 4th inning by the Rooster Tails. 3B Cole Fontenelle opened the frame with a leadoff walk, moving to second on a bloop single to center by RF Randy De Jesus. Fontenelle then darted for third on a pitch in the dirt, setting up C Juan Flores for a sacrifice fly to center to tie the game at 1-1.

The Canadians would reply quickly and forcefully in the 5th inning, scoring two runs on a bases loaded double by top Blue Jays prospect SS Arjun Nimmala. The runner from third, 2B Bryce Arnold, scored easily but De Jesus made a strong throw home to Flores. The runner at second, RF Eddie Micheletti, Jr., and the runner at first, 3B Cutter Coffey, both headed for home steps apart. Flores attempted to tag both runners, getting Micheletti but seeing Coffey elude his glove and get in safely. The visitors' 3-1 lead grew by a run at their next opportunity, with LF Carter Cunningham sending an RBI single to right to score Nimmala but then getting caught in a rundown to end the inning with the score 4-1 to Vancouver.

Reliever Colby Holcombe (1-1) pitched a perfect bottom of the 5th to get the win, and Jonathon Todd struck out the side in the 9th for his first Canadians save of 2025. Columbia River did have chances in the game, loading the bases in the 2nd and bringing the tying run to the plate in the 7th and 8th innings, but could only muster the one run.

ROOSTER TAILS REPORTS

-The home nine had six hits on the night, all singles, with two coming from 2B Adrian Placencia. Five players with on-base streaks (Randy De Jesus, Cole Fontenelle, Capri Ortiz, Placencia and CF Anthony Scull) all stretched them a game further, with Fontenelle (five games) and Juan Flores (three games) extending or establishing hitting streaks.

-Relievers Jorge Marcheco and Carlos Espinosa kept the Rooster Tails in the fight, giving up a run on three hits in covering five innings. Espinosa threw two scoreless to give his team a couple of chances to rally.

-13 members of the inaugural Tri-City Posse team from 1995 (nine players, two front office staff, an assistant coach and manager Tom Trebelhorn) were honored prior to the game as part of a 30th reunion weekend organized by Posse team members. Trebelhorn threw out the first pitch, with pitching coach Doug Henry catching it. Henry made his major league debut under Trebelhorn's management in 1991 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL

Tri-City and Vancouver close out their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Sunday night at Gesa Stadium, with the Dust Devils playing as the Columbia River Rooster Tails one more time to close out the weekend. It's also Fantasy Baseball Night at the ballpark, presented by D-Bat Columbia Basin, with fans receiving scorecards with players names on them and getting points based on their performance.

The Rooster Tails' Sunday starter has yet to be announced. Right-hander Fernando Perez (5-4, 3.43 ERA) will make his second start of the week.

