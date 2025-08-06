Tri-City Helped by Longballs, Downed by Everett

EVERETT - DH David Calabrese and CF Anthony Scull hit solo home runs in the late innings to give the Tri-City Dust Devils (18-19 2H, 48-55) a chance in their series opener Tuesday night, but the Everett AquaSox (15-22 2H, 52-51) rode a four-run 1st inning to a 4-2 win at Funko Field.

The Tri-City offense had been held to two hits and a pair of walks in the first six innings, largely due to five scoreless innings from Everett starter Nick Payero (4-6). Calabrese's home run came with two outs in the 7th, a fly ball over the high wall in right center that got the Dust Devils on the board and cut the AquaSox lead to 4-1. Scull then did the same with one out in the 8th, going deep and out to right center as well to get the visitors to down 4-2. The charge stalled there, though, with the Dust Devils' last six batters retired.

Everett's four runs all came off starter Chris Cortez (3-6), who struggles to find the strike zone early manifested in walking the first three he faced to load the bases. All three came in to score, the first two on a two-run single by AquaSox 3B Luis Suisbel. He later scored on the second two-run hit of the inning, a double by RF Anthony Donofrio, and the Frogs led 4-0 after an inning of play. Cortez battled through and covered four-plus innings, allowing only two baserunners in his next three innings of work. The bullpen pitched scorelessly from there, with Sandy Gastón getting out of a bases loaded jam in the 5th. Keythel Key threw a scoreless frame in his first relief outing of 2025, and Leonard Garcia posted a zero in the 8th.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Anthony Scull (3-for-4) had three of his team's five hits, stealing a base in the 1st inning. His home run in the 8th was his 11th of the season, and his seventh round-tripper against Everett in 2025.

-Tri-City has scored six runs in their last two Tuesday games, going back to last Tuesday's 4-1 win over Vancouver. All six runs have come on solo home runs.

-Sandy Gastón's dominance of the Everett lineup continued Tuesday night with his two scoreless innings, with the righty lowering his ERA to 0.54 against the AquaSox over 16.2 innings. The former Tampa Bay Rays farmhand has given up only one earned run, and two in total, against the Frogs this year. Also, nearly half the outs he has recorded (23 of 50) against Everett have been via strikeout.

RYAN VS. RYAN

Tri-City and Everett are scheduled to meet in game two of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday night at Funko Field. Weather forecasts call for rain in the area but, especially with a turf field, the plan remains to play on schedule. Any updates regarding possible delays or schedule changes will come over the team's social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, X).

Right-hander Ryan Costeiu (4-5, 5.70 ERA) gets the start for the Dust Devils, taking on fellow righty Ryan Hawks (9-5, 3.14 ERA) of the AquaSox.

Free broadcast coverage of the game, available audio-only at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m.

The baseballers of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland return home after their time in Everett for a six-game series with the league-leading Eugene Emeralds beginning on a Coca-Cola Tuesday night, August 12, at 7:05 p.m.

Ã¯Â»Â¿For tickets to the Eugene series and all remaining 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site: dustdevilsbaseball.com.

