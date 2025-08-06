Nick Payero Strikes Out Nine In 4-2 Win

August 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox pitcher Nick Payero

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox pitcher Nick Payero(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, WA: Courtesy of outstanding starting pitching and a first-inning scoring burst, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-2 on Tuesday night at Funko Field.

The AquaSox offense found an early spark, leading 4-0 after one inning. With the bases loaded, Luis Suisbel knocked a two-run single to center field to ignite the scoring. Continuing the run-scoring attack was Anthony Donofrio, who added a two-run double to provide the Frogs a comfortable cushion.

After receiving plenty of run support, AquaSox starting pitcher Nick Payero took the keys to the game and dominated. The right-hander from Seton Hall University spun five shutout innings, allowing a singular base hit and two walks. Payero also struck out a career-high nine batters - eight swinging and one looking - before departing.

Relieving Payero was right-hander Allan Saathoff, who threw two innings of one-run baseball and struck out four batters. His lone blip came when David Calabrese hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh, reducing Everett's lead to three runs.

Anthony Scull cut the AquaSox lead to two runs in the top of the eighth inning, hitting a solo home run to right center field. However, with a 4-2 lead in hand, righty Natanael Garabitos threw a scoreless top of the ninth inning to secure the save and lock down the Frogs' victory.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 5 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 4 5 0

WIN: Nick Payero (4-6) LOSS: Chris Cortez (3-6) SAVE: Natanael Garabitos (1)

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Cortez (4.0), Gaston (2.0), Key (1.0), Garcia (1.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: Payero (5.0), Saathoff (2.0), Peavyhouse (1.0), Garabitos (1.0)

TRI-CITY HOME RUNS: Calabrese (5), Scull (11)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: None

ATTENDANCE: 1,009

TIME: 2 Hours, 20 Minutes

