Emeralds Secure Their 8th Shutout Win of Year in Series Opener against Spokane

August 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Spokane Indians by a final score of 2-0 for their 8th shutout win of the year and their 2nd against Spokane. It's the Ems 4th straight win and they now are 19 games above .500 in the 2nd half with a record of 28-9. They will hold either an 8 or 9 game lead in the standings with 29 games left in the regular season pending the results of other games in the Northwest League.

It was a pitchers duel to start tonight's game between Spokane's Konnor Eaton and the Ems Dylan Carmouche in the first 4 innings. Eugene was able to get the scoring started tonight in the 5th inning. Zane Zielinski ripped his 7th double of the year down the 3rd base line and Damian Bravo in his Ems debut singled out to right field for his 2nd hit of the game to put runners at 2nd and 3rd with 1 out. That brought up the birthday boy, Jonah Cox, who hit a slow rolling groundball to short that gave Zielinski plenty of time to come home to score to give the Ems the 1-0 lead.

The 2nd and final run for either team came in the bottom of the 8th inning. Zander Darby started off the frame with a 5-pitch walk and Jack Payton smoked a ball to left center field that would've scored a run but the ball ended up jumping over the wall for a ground-rule double. It didn't take long for the Ems to capitalize as Drew Cavanaugh hit a sac-fly to center field that gave Darby plenty of time to tag up and score to give the Ems a 2-0 lead.

That proved to be the final tonight as Austin Strickland closed the door in the 9th inning. Dylan Carmouche was incredible in his start tonight. He tied his season-high in innings pitched as he struck out 7 batters in 7 innings of work. He allowed 6 hits but held Spokane scoreless while not issuing a single walk. Carmouche is now 7-0 in Eugene over his 12 starts this year. His ERA has dropped all the way down to a 2.47. He has won 5 games in the 2nd half which is the most so far in the Northwest League.

Austin Strickland was also incredible in tonight's game. He pitched the final 2 innings and converted his 2nd save of the year. He allowed 2 hits, no runs, no walks and struck out 3. The 2 pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts and didn't allow a single walk tonight while holding Spokane to 0-9 with runners in scoring position.

It was a great way to open up an important series against the surging Spokane club. It was a fun night at the ballpark with 3 different Emeralds hitters making their High-A debut. Damian Bravo is the first 2025 draftee to join Eugene after getting selected in the 15th round of the draft. He had an incredible start as he went 3-3 at the plate with 3 singles. Nate Furman made his debut as well and played 5 innings tonight. He made some great plays defensively and will look for his first Emeralds hit this week. Jean Carlos Sio also made his debut today. He helped turn a double-play at short but went 0-3 at the plate.

Eugene now will look ahead to game 2 tomorrow night. Josh Bostick is on the mound for the Ems as they look to win their 5th straight.

