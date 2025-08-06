Wet Night at the Nat Ends in C's Loss

August 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians lost a rain-soaked lid lifter Tuesday night at The Nat, falling 10-7 to the Hillsboro Hops [AZ] despite a late rally that saw them bring the tying run to the plate in the last of the ninth.

Down 10-4 after eight and a half, three straight walks loaded the bases before Alexis Hernandez drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. A single followed then a bases loaded free pass to Jay Harry forced home another run. Bryce Arnold came up next and drove in the seventh run of the night with another sac fly, but the following batter fouled out to end the game.

The future D-Backs raced out to a four-run lead with one in the second and three in the third before rain forced both teams off the field following the first pitch of the top of the fourth. A short rain delay followed, then the Hops added another tally to lead 5-0.

They would go up by seven before Vancouver spoiled the shutout. Cutter Coffey launched his ninth homer of the year to begin the home half of the fifth, but the Hops got that run back in the top of the sixth.

Both sides traded two-run frames between the bottom of the seventh and the top of the eighth - Carter Cunningham doubled home one of the two C's scores - then Vancouver manufactured a run without a hit in the bottom of the penultimate stanza before their valiant comeback effort in the ninth.

All nine starters reached base and six had a hit. Sean Keys and Harry both walked four times for eight of the 13 free passes issued to the Canadians in the game. Edward Duran was the lone C's hitter with multiple knocks.

The C's go back to work tomorrow in game two of the series of 7:05 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.