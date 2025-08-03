Emeralds Wire-To-Wire Victory Gives Them Their 6th Straight Series Victory

August 3, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 7-2. Eugene rattled off 3 wins in a row to secure their 6th straight series victory. The Ems are 18 games over .500 in the 2nd half with a record of 27-9 and will hold an 8 game lead in the standings heading into next week with only 30 games left to play in the regular season.

Eugene wasted no time in getting the scoring started tonight as they put up 5 runs in the 1st inning against Everett's starter and former Oregon Duck Nico Tellache. After an out to start the inning, Dayson Croes drew an 8 pitch walk to be the first base runner to reach. Drew Cavanaugh followed it up with a single up the middle and Jakob Christian drew a 4 pitch walk to load up the bases for Charlie Szykowny.

Szykowny was responsible for 4 RBI's in last night's win, and he picked up his 1st of this afternoon's game with a groundout that brought home the first run of the inning. Eugene then proceeded to have 4 straight base runners reach with 2-outs to put up a crooked number. Zane Zielinski ripped a single to bring home a pair of runs. The next batter, Zander Darby, crushed a ball that just missed being his 2nd home run of the week but it got down for the RBI-Double. After an 8 pitch walk to Jack Payton, Quinn McDaniel hit a single that scored Darby to give the Ems the 5-0 lead.

It was a quiet next few innings but Eugene got back on the board in the bottom of the 5th. For the 2nd straight game, Charlie Szykowny crushed a home run out to right field. This time it was a solo shot. Szykowny is the team leader with 15 home runs on the season and is now up to 64 RBI's after driving home 7 runs this week.

Everett fought back with a run in the 6th and 7th inning for their lone 2 runs of the night. Charlie Pagliarini led off the 6th inning with a solo home run for their first run of the game. In the 7th inning, Milkar Perez led off the inning with a double and advanced into third base after he tagged up on a popout from Colin Davis. The next hitter, Curtis Washington Jr, was able to hit him home on a groundout for the final run of the game.

Eugene added another run for good measure in the bottom of the 8th. Jack Payton hit a 1-out single and Quinn McDaniel drew a 4 pitch walk to reach base for the 3rd time in the game and put a pair of runners on for Jonah Cox. Cox recorded his 1st hit of the night with a single out to left field to bring Payton home to score easily on the play.

In the top of the 9th inning Esmerlin Vinicio slammed the door shut with a 1-2-3 inning on just 10 pitches including a strikeout.

The Emeralds starter Greg Farone spun another gem on the mound. He picked up his 2nd win in his last 3 starts after throwing 6 innings and allowing 5 hits with just 1 run. He walked only 1 batter and struck out 6. Before the solo home run he gave up in the 6th, Farone had thrown 15 straight scoreless innings. He is going to have an incredible chance to win the NWL pitcher of the week after he threw 11 innings against Everett while only allowing 1 run on 6 hits and striking 12.

Josh Wolf gave the Ems 2 solid innings in relief in the 7th and the 8th inning. He allowed 2 hits and just 1 run while walking 1 batter. Vinicio pitched the 9th but since the Ems were leading by 5 runs it wasn't a save opportunity for him.

Eugene will now have a day off tomorrow before returning to action on Tuesday for another 6 game home stand. Spokane is in a tie for 2nd in the standings but trail the Ems by 8 games in the standings. First pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:35 PM against the Spokane Indians with no starting pitchers announced yet on either side.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.