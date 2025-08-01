Zane Zielinski Delivers a 2-Out Hit in the 8th to Give Eugene the Comeback Victory

August 1, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox in epic comeback fashion by a final score of 9-8. The series is now tied up at 2 games a piece and Eugene moves to 25-9 in the 2nd half.

The Emeralds got the scoring started with a 4-run 2nd inning. Jakob Christian led off the frame with a double and Dayson Croes dropped down a perfect bunt to put runners at the corners. Zane Zielinski followed it up by laying down another great bunt which allowed the run to score. Zielinski was able to avoid a glove tag to put a pair of runners on. A few batters later, Luke Shliger crushed his 4th home run of the year to give the Ems the 4-0 advantage. All 4 of his home runs this year have been against the Frogs.

It didn't take long for Everett to respond as they pushed home 4 runs of their own to tie up the game. After a quick couple of outs, Charlie Pagliarini singled. Colt Emerson hit him home on a double for the first run for Everett. Brandon Eike hit Emerson home with a single and Luis Suisbel hit his 3rd home run in 3 straight days to tie up the game at 4-4.

In the bottom of the 3rd Eugene reclaimed the lead with a solo home run from Jakob Christian. He has now homered twice this week and has recorded 5 total extra-base hits.

Everett posted another 4 run frame to take an 8-5 lead in the 4th inning. They loaded up the bases via a pair of walks and a hit by pitch with 1-out. Charlie Pagliarini sent every runner station to station with a single for the first run of the inning. The next batter, Colt Emerson, was able to clear the bases with a double to give the Frogs the big lead.

Eugene kept on fighting in the game and scored a run in the 5th. With runners at 2nd and 3rd and 2-outs for Luke Shliger, he skied a ball right in front of home plate. Luis Suisbel the 3rd baseman for Everett charged it to make the catch but was unable to as it bounced in fair territory and hit off of his body to bring home Jakob Christian on the play.

Eugene trailed 8-6 heading into the 8th inning. After the first two batters were retired, Jonah Cox roped his NWL leading 8th triple of the year down the right field line. That brought up Charlie Szykowny who shot a ball into the left field gap to cut the lead to just 1. Christian was able to draw a walk as well as Croes to load up the bases with 2-outs for Zane Zielinski. He battled in the count and sat at 2-2. On the 7th pitch of the at-bat he shot a single through the left side of the infield to cash in a pair of base runners and give the Ems the 9-8 lead.

In the top of the 9th Brayan Palencia came back into the game and slammed the door with a 1-2-3 inning including striking out the last batter of the game to give the Ems the win as he picked up his 4th win of the season.

It was an absolutely electric atmosphere tonight in front of a great crowd on an Exploding Whales Friday. Eugene will now look to sweep the weekend if they want to find their 6th consecutive series victory in the half.

The Emeralds now turn their attention to the final two games of the weekend. First pitch tomorrow night is set for 5:05 PM with Cesar Perdomo on the mound for Eugene.

