Free Passes Frazzle Tri-City in Loss to Vancouver

August 1, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils third baseman Cole Fontenelle

PASCO - The Tri-City Dust Devils (17-16 2H, 47-52) and Vancouver Canadians (17-16 2H, 54-45) veered back to their more low-scoring mode of ballgames Thursday night, with Vancouver taking advantage of free baserunners in the later stages to grab a 4-1 win at Gesa Stadium.

Held in check offensively for the first seven innings Tri-City fashioned a run in the 8th inning on back-to-back doubles, the first coming from 2B Adrian Placencia. 3B Cole Fontenelle followed by striking an opposite field spinner that bounced inside the first base bag and into shallow right field, scoring Placencia. LF Rio Foster then reached on a throwing error to bring the potential tying run to the plate with his team down 4-1, but the Dust Devils could not get closer.

Both starters, Keythel Key (3-7) of Tri-City and Jackson Wentworth (2-4) of Vancouver, pitched four innings of scoreless ball with Key getting out of a bases loaded, no out jam in the top of the 2nd. The Canadians would first strike in the 5th, where leadoff man 3B Nick Goodwin drew a walk from Key to start the inning and later came in on an RBI single by RF Alexis Hernandez off Dust Devils reliever Logan Britt. An inning later, CF Jay Harry was hit by a pitch from Britt to start the 6th and scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of 3B Sean Keys to make it 2-0 for Vancouver. In the 7th, C Peyton Powell led off the inning by drawing a walk from Max Gieg, getting home on a two-out single by 2B Bryce Arnold to push the visitors' lead to 3-0. The top of the 9th saw a leadoff double by Hernandez, with Harry striking a two-out RBI single to push the lead back to three and close the scoring.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-CF Anthony Scull got a bloop single to fall into center field in the 9th inning, extending his hitting streak to ten games and giving him the second-longest hit streak by a Dust Devil in 2025. Adrian Placencia has had both a 12-game and 10-game hit streak at various stretches of the season. Also, Rio Foster extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a single in the 5th inning.

-Tri-City walked nine and hit three batters, issuing 12 free passes on the night. That matched the second-highest total of such in a game this year for the Dust Devils, with the season high of 13 set in a 13-1 loss to Everett on June 15.

-Around the league, the Dust Devils lost no ground in the Second Half race due to Everett beating Eugene 6-1 at PK Park and Hillsboro's 8-0 shutout of Spokane. Tri-City now sits in a three-way tie for second with Spokane and Vancouver, seven games behind the league leading Emeralds at the halfway point of the Second Half.

WE'RE NOT DONE GOING FAST, TURNING LEFT

The Columbia River Rooster Tails, Tri-City's hydroplane-themed alternate identity, clock in for the weekend by taking on Vancouver in game four of the team's six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday night at Gesa Stadium. It's another Family Feast Night, presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, with hot dogs, 21 oz. Coca-Cola products, bags of chips, ice cream sandwiches and Laffy Taffy ropes available for $2.50 throughout the game.

Right-hander Ryan Costeiu (4-5, 5.91 ERA) toes the slab for the Rooster Tails, facing right-hander Edinson Batista (5-3, 5.40 ERA) of the Canadians.

The Dust Devils Pregame Show takes the digital airwaves at 6:45 p.m. both on the video side in Bally Sports Live's MiLB Zone and audio-only at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app.

For tickets to the Vancouver series, and all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

